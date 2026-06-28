Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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The Windsor Placepot pool is guaranteed for £50,000, and punters are advised to kick off their perms with two perceived bankers.

Hapiness , who has shaped with plenty of promise in two starts at Chepstow and Thirsk, ought to take plenty of beating in leg one (6.00).

Captaincy , third behind subsequent Albany Stakes winner Libertango at Leicester first time out, makes plenty of appeal in leg two (6.30).

Fandom and Regal Envoy are the selections for leg three (7.00), which poses a much tougher puzzle to solve.

Course winners Cabeza De Llave and South Shore take the eye in leg four (7.30).

South Shore hails from a Beverley race which is working out supremely well by low-grade handicap standards, and might prove tough to beat on his first start for Robert Cowell.

Hampshire trainer Charlie Pike has been enjoying a good spell, and he can send out another winner via Bella’s Path in leg five (8.00). Twisting Physics provides solid back-up.

Showmedemoney , who is very well handicapped on the pick of his form, and Galactic Glow , an ultra-consistent, in-form sort, round off the perm in leg six (8.30).

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.



Windsor Placepot perm

6.00

9 Hapiness

6.30

2 Captaincy

7.00

3 Fandom

5 Regal Envoy

7.30

4 Cabeza De Llave

6 South Shore

8.00

1 Bella's Path

2 Twisting Physics

8.30

1 Showmedemoney

3 Galactic Glow

1x1x2x2x2x2=16 lines

Head to the Tote website to follow our advice

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

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