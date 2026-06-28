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Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Our tipster with his picks for the popular Tote bet
The Windsor Placepot pool is guaranteed for £50,000, and punters are advised to kick off their perms with two perceived bankers.
Hapiness, who has shaped with plenty of promise in two starts at Chepstow and Thirsk, ought to take plenty of beating in leg one (6.00).
Captaincy, third behind subsequent Albany Stakes winner Libertango at Leicester first time out, makes plenty of appeal in leg two (6.30).
Fandom and Regal Envoy are the selections for leg three (7.00), which poses a much tougher puzzle to solve.
Course winners Cabeza De Llave and South Shore take the eye in leg four (7.30).
South Shore hails from a Beverley race which is working out supremely well by low-grade handicap standards, and might prove tough to beat on his first start for Robert Cowell.
Hampshire trainer Charlie Pike has been enjoying a good spell, and he can send out another winner via Bella’s Path in leg five (8.00). Twisting Physics provides solid back-up.
Showmedemoney, who is very well handicapped on the pick of his form, and Galactic Glow, an ultra-consistent, in-form sort, round off the perm in leg six (8.30).
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Windsor Placepot perm
6.00
9 Hapiness
6.30
2 Captaincy
7.00
3 Fandom
5 Regal Envoy
7.30
4 Cabeza De Llave
6 South Shore
8.00
1 Bella's Path
2 Twisting Physics
8.30
1 Showmedemoney
3 Galactic Glow
1x1x2x2x2x2=16 lines
Head to the Tote website to follow our advice
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