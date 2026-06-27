Uttoxeter Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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It looks like being another good day for team Skelton on Summer Cup day at Uttoxeter and it will be surprising if they don't come away with at least a couple of winners.

Edelak might be their best chance in the concluding handicap hurdle (4.43) so he is banked on, while Pony Soprano is the one to beat in the opener (1.47). The latter doesn't have much in hand, though, so with only three runners it makes sense to include the recent Stratford winner Tamarind Bay in the perm too.

Harry Skelton has a rare ride for Gordon Elliott on Flying Ace in the novice hurdle (2.17), and while he has an obvious chance, he may struggle to give 10lb to Way Maker .

The other three Placepot races are all tricky handicaps and there is a case to be made for loads in the feature race (3.27). Ben Pauling has two good chances, most notably with the 2023 winner Twig, but stablemate Samuel Spade looked rejuvenated over fences at Worcester last time and can improve again upped to 3m. He goes in along with Regarde , who might improve for the application of blinkers.

Crebilly bounced back last time and is well treated on old form in the staying handicap hurdle (4.03). American Sniper , who will relish the conditions and made all at Newton Abbot a month ago, goes in too.

Finally, Coastguard Station won the bet365 Handicap Chase (2.52) in 2024 off a similar mark. He looks sure to run well again, but Dan Skelton's Kingston Narcissus is much less exposed and is also included.

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Uttoxeter Placepot perm

1.47

2 Pony Soprano

3 Tamarind Bay

2.17

4 Way Maker

2.52

4 Coastguard Station

6 Kingston Narcissus

3.27

11 Samuel Spade

12 Regarde



4.03

3 Crebilly

4 American Sniper



4.43

3 Edelak



2x1x2x2x2x1=16 lines

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World Pool tip

By Phill Anderson

A fair few in the Irish Derby field have shown their hand to a large extent, but that isn’t the case for the British raider Raaheeb , who arrives unbeaten after two starts.

Owen Burrows’ colt looked potentially smart when making a winning debut on his only two-year-old run and took a significant step forward to land Sandown’s Classic Trial in April, with some strong closing fractions up the Esher hill. While he missed the British equivalent of this contest due to a setback, that could be no bad thing as far as his claims for Sunday are concerned.

Given he’s a son of Sea The Stars and a full brother to both Baaeed and Hukum, there is every chance he’s going to carry on progressing, and both the way he shapes and his pedigree suggest there is more to come over this longer trip.

Benvenuto Cellini (officially a non-runner in the Derby after a stalls incident) probably had the least taxing race of the five in this field who ran at Epsom, having not been given a hard time when his chance was gone.

Ballydoyle’s first string is going to appreciate getting back on quicker ground, and he has the benefit of three stablemates in the field who could help shape how the race is run. Therefore he’s taken to follow Raaheeb home in a straight Exacta.

Recommened bet

4.35 Curragh

7 Raaheeb

2 Benvenuto Cellini

1pt straight Exacta

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