Newcastle Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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Punters looking to land a share of the Tote's £50,000 guaranteed pool at Newcastle have a tricky 1m2f handicap (5.10) for amateur jockeys to negotiate first.

Course-and-distance winner Royal Blaze is in better form than most, having made the frame in two of his three turf starts this year. He goes in alongside Maple , whose best two Racing Post Ratings have come at this track.

The well-bred Binmalk took a big step forward from his debut when a staying-on fourth at Doncaster last time, despite still showing plenty of greenness. He rates banker material in the 7f novice (5.43).

The picks in the mile handicap (6.18) are Harry The Rogue , who was a neck second over course and distance in March, and Victory Ace , who will be a lot happier back on the all-weather.

Last year's winner Diamond Rain sets the standard in the Group 3 Hoppings Fillies' Stakes (6.53), but she was a touch disappointing on her return last month and I'd rather bank on Sky Safari , who has six wins and a head second to her name from seven all-weather starts.

The final two legs are tricky. The Man , who goes well fresh, and course-and-distance winner Vantheman can get us through the Gosforth Park Cup (7.28), while well-treated pair Sports Coach and Tiriac are the picks in the following 5f handicap (8.03).

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Newcastle Placepot perm

5.10

4 Royal Blaze

6 Maple

5.43

4 Binmalk

6.18

2 Harry The Rogue

12 Victory Ace

6.53

1 Sky Safari

7.28

7 The Man

12 Vantheman

8.03

2 Sports Coach

5 Tiriac



2x1x2x1x2x2=16 lines

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