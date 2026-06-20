Pontefract Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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William Haggas had a good week at Royal Ascot, and he can continue his amazing form when Orionis runs in the Listed race at Pontefract (3.05). The form of her Goodwood win has been franked since and she looks sure to reach a place, so can be relied on in the perm.

The other bankers are Clash Of Hearts , who has much the best form in the opening juvenile contest (1.35), and Mister Sox , who has a great record at Pontefract and has dropped to a good mark in the Sunpak Potatoes Handicap (4.05).

The three other races are trickier and probably need more than one in any perm, but Secret Force has always had talent and is tried in a visor for the first time in the marathon handicap (3.35). He takes a big step up in distance here but it could be the making of him. Given he isn't guaranteed to see out the 2m2f trip, it is worth sticking in Treasure Islands too as he comes into this race in good form.

Reigning Profit has been running with credit in better sprint handicaps than the Ponte Premiership Points Mean Prizes Handicap (2.35), and he can be forgiven his below-par effort at York last time as he never runs well there. He's drawn a bit wide, though, and Equity Law goes in too after his improved effort at Catterick last time.

The other sprint handicap on the Pontefract card (2.05) is not of the same quality, but Melissa Honey bounced back to winning ways at Doncaster last time and is still well treated on old form, while One Of Our Own is pretty consistent and has run well in both her tries at this track.

Pontefract Placepot perm

1.35

1 Clash Of Hearts

2.05

2 One Of Our Own

9 Melissa Honey

2.35

4 Reigning Profit

9 Equity Law



3.05

9 Orionis



3.35

4 Secret Force

6 Treasure Islands



4.05

7 Mister Sox



1x2x2x1x2x1=8 lines

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Free horse racing tips for Sunday, June 21 at Brighton and Pontefract

Tom Segal's play of the day at Pontefract

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