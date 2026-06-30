Epsom Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Epsom on Wednesday night and the opening 1m2f apprentice handicap (5.20) looks between Oj Lifestyle and Imperial Cult. It’s worth including both as they top the weights and might hold a class edge against these opponents.

The 7f maiden (5.50) comes up next and this is a good opportunity for a banker on Wise And Wonderful. She sets a good standard on her Wetherby second and can be included as the sole selection, provided all eight that have been declared line up so that three places are available.

There are also eight declared for the following 6f handicap (6.22), but this is a tight-knit race so a couple of selections are needed. Amazing Journey has a good chance of following up his victory at Kempton three weeks ago, while it’s also worth including the warrior Desert Cop.

The 1m4f handicap (6.57) is another open race, so put Timber Twelve and Mr Freedom into the perm, while division one of the 1m4f Class 6 handicap (7.32) should go to Sarangpur.

The last leg is the second division (8.07) and last week’s Nottingham winner Nymphaea looks the most solid option. However, it’s also worth including Naranka off a light weight.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.

Epsom Placepot perm

5.20

1 Oj Lifestyle

2 Imperial Cult

5.50

7 Wise And Wonderful

6.22

1 Desert Cop

​3 Amazing Journey



6.57

2 Mr Freedom

​8 Timber Twelve



7.32

1 Sarangpur

8.07

2 Nymphaea

9 Naranka



2x1x2x2x1x2=16 lines

Head to the Tote website to follow our advice

Read more tipping here:

Graeme Rodway is hoping one of his three best bets on Wednesday 'will sneak under the radar'

'Her form received a big boost last weekend' - Denis Harney with two tips at Fairyhouse

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Worcester

Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Sha Tin on Wednesday

'I can't work out for the life of me why he's almost four times the price of Venetian Sun' - Tom Segal happy to take on July Cup favourite



Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.