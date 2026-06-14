Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Placepot pool for Windsor’s eve of Royal Ascot meeting is guaranteed for £50,000, and punters can storm through leg one (6.00) by relying on Enemy Lines and Curious Minx.

Enemy Lines shaped nicely first time out at Doncaster when runner-up to 8-11 favourite Noble Raider, who appears to have a bright future.

Curious Minx , an unraced daughter of Dream Ahead, represents the in-form Richard Hannon.

The step up to 1m2f could see Zabeel Small improve considerably on his Wolverhampton debut second to 1-14 favourite Mountain Cat, who holds an entry in Thursday’s Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes.

If that proves to be the case, he will take plenty of beating in leg two (6.30).

Another Abbot , a typical improving sprinter from the William Haggas stable, won’t be missed in the market for leg three (7.00).

He seems sure to go close, while Amazonian Dream looks capable of outrunning likely odds off his current attractive mark.

Last-time-out winner Sea Her Excel rates the pick in leg four (7.30), with a pair of consistent performers yet to finish out the frame in Marcellinus and Visually the selections for leg five (8.00).

Mrembo , a course-and-distance winner three weeks ago, is just 1lb higher and rounds off the perm in leg six (8.30).

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet min of £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place) within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit and £/€10 Free Sports Bet. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to the bet slip. 7-day expiry. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply.

Windsor Placepot perm

6.00

3 Enemy Lines

10 Curious Minx

6.30

11 Zabeel Small

7.00

4 Another Abbot

14 Amazonian Dream

7.30

4 Sea Her Excel



8.00

4 Marcellinus

7 Visually

8.30

8 Mrembo



2x1x2x1x2x1=8 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet min of £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place) within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit and £/€10 Free Sports Bet. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to the bet slip. 7-day expiry. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.