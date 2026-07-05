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Wolverhampton Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Our tipster with his picks for the popular Tote bet
The Tote's £50,000 guaranteed Placepot pool on Monday is at Wolverhampton, where South Shore should go well in the opener (6.30).
He is nowhere near as good on the all-weather as on turf, but won with plenty in hand for his new yard last week at Windsor and should be a factor.
In the next (7.00), Roxelina was understandably well out of her depth at Royal Ascot, but she still boasts easily the best form and should place at least.
In the third (7.30), Jesse Luc was running well when last seen and is handicapped to go close after a wind operation, while Baba Reza and Style King are others who appeal in what is a very competitive heat.
It will be three in the fourth (8.00) as well, as it is also really difficult. Safe Harbor has been running very well, while Lux Aeterna won easily when last at this track, and Snaafy has run well on all three outings here.
The next (8.30) is also tough, though King Of Speed has made the frame in half of his 22 starts at the track and has to go in. Midnight Media ran well here last time, and Lady Delila has three good runs to her name at the course and a useful claimer on board in Tom Kiely-Marshall.
On a card that looks very hard, Turku and Imola are the two who appeal most in the final leg (9.00).
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Wolverhampton Placepot perm
6.30
2 South Shore
7.00
8 Roxelina
7.30
4 Baba Reza
5 Jesse Luc
12 Style King
8.00
2 Safe Harbor
3 Lux Aeterna
12 Snaafy
8.30
2 King Of Speed
9 Lady Delila
11 Midnight Media
9.00
10 Imola
12 Turku
1 x 1 x 3 x 3 x 3 x 2 = 54 lines
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