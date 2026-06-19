Royal Ascot Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £400,000 guaranteed pool

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There is no doubt Carry The Flag has the best form in the opening Norfolk Stakes (2.30) at Royal Ascot, but he is one of only three horses to have run more than twice, and any number of the others could show big improvement.

Star Prospect has beaten him anyway, while Force Noir put up a good time at Naas, and Ez Tina seems to be considered Wesley Ward's big hope of the week in a race he has won twice, so they are my three in the Placepot against the favourite.

I am not at all convinced about Kalpana on rattling fast ground in the Hardwicke (3.05), and Jan Brueghel needs to bounce back quickly from Epsom, so they are opposed, too.

Goliath and Giavellotto have run big races abroad recently and I would not rule out Breeders' Cup winner Ethical Diamond either, in what is a terrific race.

I think Lake Forest can be a big player back at six furlongs in the Jubilee (3.40), but can't leave out Australian star Joliestar , who is unbeaten in three at home this year.

Saber Strike is favourite for the Jersey (4.20), but his form claims are far from way superior to a few others, and I like both Catullus and Thesecretadversary . The latter ran well in two Guineas and had no luck in running in Ireland, plus he should be suited to dropping back in trip.

I prefer Double Rush to Binhareer of the favourites in the Wokingham (5.00), but you can clearly fancy plenty of others.

I am sure Royal Zabeel has a massive run in him if the draw is not too much of a negative, while Apollo One always runs well here, and Trefor is a big price on his best form with Toby Moore taking off 7lb.

That just leaves another fiercely competitive handicap, the Golden Gates (5.35), with the three I like most being Princling , Spyce and Evanesco , who trounced subsequent London Gold Cup runner-up Sahara King at Newmarket when last seen.

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Royal Ascot Placepot perm

2.30

6 Force Noir

15 Star Prospect

19 Ez Tina

3.05

3 Ethical Diamond

4 Giavellotto

5 Goliath

3.40

8 Lake Forest

17 Joliestar

4.20

2 Thesecretadversary

7 Catullus

5.00

4 Double Rush

10 Royal Zabeel

23 Apollo One

28 Trefor

5.35

3 Evanesco

4 Spyce

15 Princling

3x3x2x2x4x3=432 lines

World Pool tip

I fancy a few horses from all over the place in the Wokingham (5.00) and I am not sure that makes it the right race for some Tote Swingers.

Still, on Friday the GoingStick reading suggested that, while the far side should still be avoided, the middle was no worse than the stands' side and that ought to bring virtually everything into it with a chance.

No horse will have to go that far to get to the middle, and two years ago Unequal Love won from stall one, beating horses from stalls 24 and 22.

If a draw in three is okay, I would really fancy Royal Zabeel to prove a handful after an excellent run in the Victoria Cup, while Trefor strikes me as going under the radar a little.

He was quite an eyecatcher when fourth at Windsor last time, rallying after running a bit short of room, and has plenty of big-field handicap form, including a win in a 20-runner race at York when just getting up over 5½f off a mark just 3lb lower than now.

It is just a matter of time before Ryan Moore's son Toby bags a big race – he nearly won the Chester Cup last month – and he looks sure to prove good value for his 7lb claim.

Apollo One is rarely far away when running at Ascot, while market principal Double Rush is the one horse in the race who looks like he could be a proper Group 1 contender of the future.

Recommended bet

5.00 Ascot

4 Double Rush

10 Royal Zabeel

23 Apollo One

28 Trefor

Six 1pt Swingers

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

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