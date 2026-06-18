Royal Ascot Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £400,000 guaranteed pool

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I can see only two really competitive races for the Placepot on day four at Royal Ascot, so I'm not going to go mad with a big perm.

Aidan O'Brien has carried all before him so far with the juveniles, which is not unusual, and apparently there wasn't much to choose between his Sun Goddess and Victorious, who stormed home in the Queen Mary on Wednesday and looked different class to her rivals.

She'll do for me as a banker, and I'm not going to try to get Venetian Sun out of the frame in the Commonwealth Cup (3.05).

A top two-year-old last season, Venetian Sun shaped like she was a sprinter when down the field in the 1,000 Guineas and confirmed it in emphatic fashion when winning the Sandy Lane at Haydock, cruising up to the leader on the bridle a furlong out and winning as she liked by three lengths.

She won the Albany in fine style on quicker ground last season, and could just be a class apart in the three-year-old sprint division.

The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (3.40) is seriously competitive. I've had a couple of outside stabs on Nightime Dancer and Insanity , but this is a race that often goes to fancied runners, so I'll stick a couple of those in too.

Hopewell Rock is obvious after his third, one place and three lengths ahead of Nightime Dancer, behind Daiquiri Bay and Gamrai at Newmarket last time, while Plage De Havre ran well behind two decent horses at York last time and has more to come as a handicapper.

Next up is the Coronation Stakes (4.20) and it is again hard to oppose the favourite. Precise looked a class apart in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and I can't see stablemate True Love beating her again.

I'm somewhat overconfident about the chances of Glyfada in the Sandringham (5.00), but not quite stupid enough to bank on one in a 30-runner handicap.

I'll add a couple of others, starting with Bintaziza , who was clearly still learning on the job when fourth on her handicap debut at Thirsk last time, having won too easily to learn much on her first two outings.

The other is a rank outsider, but I think True Test has a big run in her. She ran two fine races at Meydan in the spring, staying on strongly into fourth over 7f the first time and then just failing when second in Listed company.

She was quite clearly out of her depth in the 1,000 Guineas, and actually went up 3lb for finishing 13th of the 19 runners. She still has mileage in a mark of 90, though.

The King Edward VII Stakes is the final leg (5.35) and it is an uncompetitive heat. It might not be too wide of the mark to suggest Water To Wine is the best British middle-distance three-year-old in training, so he'll do for me.

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Royal Ascot Placepot perm

2.30

21 Sun Goddess

3.05

21 Venetian Sun

3.40

6 Plage De Havre

7 Nightime Dancer

10 Hopewell Rock

14 Insanity

4.20

4 Precise

5.00

12 Glyfada

13 True Test

19 Bintaziza

5.35

6 Water To Wine

1x1x4x1x3x1=12 lines

World Pool tip

WIth Glyfada being my main bet of the day by a fair margin, it makes sense to build a World Pool exotics around her in the Sandringham (5.00).

I think she's going to relish this stiff mile under Oisin Murphy, and I'll be sticking a few other high-drawn runners in with her for some Swingers, which means we need two to finish in the first three.

Bintaziza is the most obvious of the trio. She looked potentially useful on her first two outings on the all-weather, but won those without learning a great deal, and that showed when she went into handicap company at Thirsk.

She lost the plot a little in the middle of that race, but was doing her best work late on and I'd expect her to come on a lot for that.

Green Carrera represents Joseph O'Brien, who is having a cracking week, and he has booked Mickael Barzalona for this one.

This filly is progressing really well, having stayed on strongly over 7f on her return and then won when stepped up to a mile last time, holding on well after possibly hitting the front too soon. The yard's Mixed Feelings, with Dylan Browne McMonagle on board, is probably the number one, but a draw in stall two won't help, and Green Carrera looks better berthed in stall 30.

True Test was down the field in the 1,000 Guineas but still ran very well considering her official rating. She is drawn more towards the middle in stall 13, but she can run a big race at a price.

Recommended bet

5.00 Ascot

12 Glyfada

13 True Test

19 Bintaziza

20 Green Carrera

Six 1pt swingers



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