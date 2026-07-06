Pontefract Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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The Tote's £50,000 guaranteed Placepot pool heads to Pontefract, where a tricky 6f nursery (1.48) kicks off proceedings.

Poppy Foxy , the sole winner in the field, wasn't disgraced in a decent-looking novice last time and looks fairly treated on this handicap debut. Black Cuillin , who showed ability in two starts here, goes in as back-up.

Kinetic Impact has shaped with promise in two starts over this trip and rates banker material in the following 1m2f maiden (2.18).

You can make a case for many in the feature Pipalong Stakes (2.48). Last year's runner-up Cheshire Dancer and the unexposed Mobberley Rose , who ran a big race when conceding lumps of weight to a decent rival last time, make the most appeal.

Beaujolais Nouveau has performed well in cheekpieces on her last two starts and can be relied on in the 6f handicap (3.18), while course-and-distance winner Dubai Venture could take advantage of a drop in class in the following 1m4f handicap (3.48).

The main play in the mile handicap (4.18) is Rajapour , who shaped better than the result suggests in a stronger race last time. I'll also add Sailthisshipalone , who should appreciate the return to this course.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.

Pontefract Placepot perm

1.48

1 Poppy Foxy

6 Black Cuillin

2.18

5 Kinetic Impact

2.48

5 Cheshire Dancer

9 Mobberley Rose

3.18

6 Beaujolais Nouveau

3.48

1 Dubai Venture

4.18

1 Sailthisshipalone

3 Rajapour



2 x 1 x 2 x 1 x 1 x 2 = 8 lines

Head to the Tote website to follow Harry's advice

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

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