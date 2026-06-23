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Carlisle Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Our tipster with his picks for the popular Tote bet
The Tote’s £50,000 guarantee for the Placepot moves on to Carlisle on Wednesday and the opening 5f maiden (2.00) is a tough race with only two places on offer. Include the unnamed favourite alongside likely market leader Queen Of Christmas and By Jove Grace. If the favourite is placed then we will double lines, but if not then the pool will quickly be thinned out.
Take the same approach in the 6f novice (2.30) with Silesia, Love Tanya and the unnamed favourite, while in the following 7f maiden (3.00) it is worth including a couple. Mrs Mole should improve on her Leicester debut, while the newcomer Platinum Force is also a player.
Runswick is a banker in the mile handicap (3.30). He is going forward quickly and should find this right-handed track more suitable than Chester where he hung right on his last start.
Ellusive Butterfly is the class act in the Eternal Stakes (4.02) and should be hard to keep out of the first three, provided she can repeat the level of form she showed at Epsom last time.
The final leg is the Carlisle Bell (4.35) and Leadenhall comes into the race in hot form. He rates another banker, provided at least 16 line up and that there will be four places available.
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Carlisle Placepot perm
2.00
3 By Jove Grace
5 Queen Of Christmas
Unnamed favourite
2.30
3 Love Tanya
6 Silesia
Unnamed favourite
3.00
3 Platinum Force
10 Mrs Mole
3.30
2 Runswick
4.02
1 Ellusive Butterfly
4.35
13 Leadenhall
3x3x2x1x1x1=18 lines
Head to the Tote website to follow Graeme's advice
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