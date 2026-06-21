Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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The Windsor Placepot pool is guaranteed for £50,000, and punters can negotiate leg one (5.45) by including Cape Toronada and the unexposed Gal in their perms.

Cape Toronada won with lots in hand at Brighton, and is the type to keep progressing at a low level for red-hot Tony Carroll.

Gal will appreciate this slightly longer trip after staying on nicely towards the finish at Bath last time.

It’s hard to make selections with any confidence for leg two (6.15) in the absence of a mature market. Ahoy and Flann Sunna make as much appeal as any at such a stage.

Bated Breath colt House Of Medici , who shaped with promise when third to Crossbar at Kempton first time out, will take plenty of beating in leg three (6.45), while the strong traveller Glamorous Breeze , invariably last off the bridle, should go very close in leg four (7.17).

The picks in leg five (7.50) comprise the Richard Hannon-trained Guitar Solo and Marco Botti’s Astrological , with well-handicapped Faustus and Honour Your Dreams , the mount of Tom Marquand, both capable of making a big impact in leg six (8.20) if near their best.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.



Windsor Placepot perm

5.45

6 Cape Toronada

11 Gal

6.15

1 Ahoy

4 Flann Sunna

6.45

2 House Of Medici



7.17

2 Glamorous Breeze



7.50

2 Guitar Solo

4 Astrological

8.20

5 Honour Your Dreams

6 Faustus

2 x 2 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 2 = 16 lines

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Richard Birch's play of the day at Brighton

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

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