Sandown Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool on Coral-Eclipse day

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Asfoora has taken her time to hit top gear in Britain over the last two seasons, but she took a big step in the right direction with a two-length seventh in the King Charles III at Royal Ascot last time.

Sandown's opener (1.50) will be the first time this season she's been able to run below Group 1 level without a penalty, and I'd be happy enough to bank on her for Placepot purposes.

Indalo appeals most of the market leaders in the next (2.25) as I can see trouble for Tribal Chief, but I do expect Classic to run his usual excellent race at the track and be involved.

I am not convinced there's much depth to the fillies' Listed contest (3.00), and while Pacific Mission has been disappointing so far this term, she's back on proper fast ground for the first time since finishing second at the Breeders' Cup, and a return to anything like that form would make her a good thing for the first three at the very least.

I've no argument with Constitution River being a warm favourite for the Coral-Eclipse (3.35), but wouldn't bank on him, and expect Saddadd to improve on his recent Tattersalls Gold Cup third off a faster pace and back at a track he handles so well.

The fifth leg (4.10) should really be down to King's Cavalry and Spirit Of Saxony .

The former had only a nose to spare over an outsider last time, but the third won a 13-runner handicap next time out, while Spirit Of Saxony should have won here last time. Both horses are very much on the up.

The final leg (4.47) may have only eight runners, but I think you could make a solid case for seven of them. My three against the field would be Barbury Boy , Tambora and St Hilda .

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Sandown Placepot perm

1.50

5 Asfoora

2.25

6 Classic

7 Indalo

3.00

4 Pacific Mission

3.35

3 Saddadd

5 Constitution River

4.10

3 Spirit Of Saxony

5 King's Cavalry

4.47

5 Tamboroa

7 Barbury Boy

8 St Hilda

1x2x1x2x2x3=24 lines

World Pool tip

It is another World Pool day at Sandown and the obvious race in which to play is the Coral Challenge (2.25), one of the few races on the card with a decent-sized field.

I'm going to concentrate on horses who ran in the Royal Hunt Cup for my Swingers, starting with Indalo , who did best of those drawn on the far side, finishing third from stall eight behind Rogue Diplomat (33) and Blue RC (23).

Ebt's Guard was fourth in the Hunt Cup, but only third on his side from 32, and I prefer the claims of two others who stupidly gave up decent high draws and went over to the far side, one of those being last year's winner of this, Classic , who has such a good course record here.

Cerulean Bay was actually drawn next to the Hunt Cup runner-up, but ended up miles away from him on the other side and did well to finish fifth in the circumstances.

Unlike Classic, he has no worthwhile Sandown form (last of six on sole try but at 25-1 in a Group 3 nearly three years ago, so barely relevant), but he has been running well all year and is worth inclusion.

World Pool bet

2.25 Sandown

2 Cerulean Bay

6 Classic

7 Indalo

6 x 1pt swingers

Head to the Tote website to follow our advice

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

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