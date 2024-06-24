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Betting World

New gambling survey will improve previous 'outmoded' methodology, claims regulator

New gambling survey will improve previous 'outmoded' methodology, claims regulator

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Betting World
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'One of a kind and very special' - Jeremy Chapman on the pioneering bookmaker Mervyn Wilson
'One of a kind and very special' - Jeremy Chapman on the pioneering bookmaker Mervyn Wilson
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Betting World
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Another milestone for Flutter as industry giant continues pivot to the US - but Illinois tax hike 'will cause real harm'
Another milestone for Flutter as industry giant continues pivot to the US - but Illinois tax hike 'will cause real harm'
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Betting World
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General election decision leaves government's gambling reforms in limbo
General election decision leaves government's gambling reforms in limbo
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Betting World
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Tackling gambling's black market likened to 'whack-a-mole' by senior DCMS civil servant
Tackling gambling's black market likened to 'whack-a-mole' by senior DCMS civil servant
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'It would be nice if they'd listen' - independent bookmakers spell out concerns to government over statutory levy rate
'It would be nice if they'd listen' - independent bookmakers spell out concerns to government over statutory levy rate
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Betting World
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'We don't need a default of asking for documentation' - Andrew Rhodes discusses the new code for customer checks
'We don't need a default of asking for documentation' - Andrew Rhodes discusses the new code for customer checks
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Betting World
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'The industry is in a good and positive place' - Brigid Simmonds looks back on her time at the Betting and Gaming Council
'The industry is in a good and positive place' - Brigid Simmonds looks back on her time at the Betting and Gaming Council
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Betting World
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Government says it is working 'at pace' to have white paper measures in force by the summer
Government says it is working 'at pace' to have white paper measures in force by the summer
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Betting World
The Gambling Commission has launched its new corporate strategy - but what are the key points?
The Gambling Commission has launched its new corporate strategy - but what are the key points?
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Betting World
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US gambling sector reaches 'important crossroads' - but has it learned lessons from other markets?
US gambling sector reaches 'important crossroads' - but has it learned lessons from other markets?
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Betting World
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Acquisitions, exits and retail resilience - what we learned from Flutter and 888's results
Acquisitions, exits and retail resilience - what we learned from Flutter and 888's results
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Betting World
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'We are now firmly on the right road' - chairman Barry Gibson reflects on a turbulent year for Entain
'We are now firmly on the right road' - chairman Barry Gibson reflects on a turbulent year for Entain
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Betting World
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Gambling advertising comes under the microscope as sports sponsorship code agreement is revealed in Westminster debate
Gambling advertising comes under the microscope as sports sponsorship code agreement is revealed in Westminster debate
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Betting World
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The next gambling minister? Stephanie Peacock gives clues to Labour's position on the industry
The next gambling minister? Stephanie Peacock gives clues to Labour's position on the industry
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'Massive spike' - record interest in Super Bowl with over a quarter of US adults expected to wager reflects boom in sports betting
'Massive spike' - record interest in Super Bowl with over a quarter of US adults expected to wager reflects boom in sports betting
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Betting World
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Code breaker? Report questions whether the Gambling Commission has adhered to Regulators' Code
Code breaker? Report questions whether the Gambling Commission has adhered to Regulators' Code
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Betting World
Flutter Entertainment makes a splash in New York as industry giant continues pivot towards the US
Flutter Entertainment makes a splash in New York as industry giant continues pivot towards the US
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Betting World
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Racecourse bookmakers create new representative body with aim of speaking with one voice
Racecourse bookmakers create new representative body with aim of speaking with one voice
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Betting World
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Contrasting fortunes for 888 and Flutter: what we learned from last week's trading updates
Contrasting fortunes for 888 and Flutter: what we learned from last week's trading updates
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Betting World
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City cautious about Flutter's US revenue estimates after run of customer-friendly results in NFL
City cautious about Flutter's US revenue estimates after run of customer-friendly results in NFL
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Betting World
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Speculation about Entain's future continues as critic Ricky Sandler joins gambling giant's board
Speculation about Entain's future continues as critic Ricky Sandler joins gambling giant's board
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Betting World
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Tighter regulation and takeover talk - the issues set to face the gambling industry in 2024
Tighter regulation and takeover talk - the issues set to face the gambling industry in 2024
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Betting World
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Levy yield hits £100m - but good news comes with health warning over racing's betting turnover
Levy yield hits £100m - but good news comes with health warning over racing's betting turnover
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Betting World
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New gambling survey will improve previous 'outmoded' methodology, claims regulator

New gambling survey will improve previous 'outmoded' methodology, claims regulator

icon
Betting World
padlock
'One of a kind and very special' - Jeremy Chapman on the pioneering bookmaker Mervyn Wilson
'One of a kind and very special' - Jeremy Chapman on the pioneering bookmaker Mervyn Wilson
icon
Betting World
padlock
Another milestone for Flutter as industry giant continues pivot to the US - but Illinois tax hike 'will cause real harm'
icon
Betting World
padlock
General election decision leaves government's gambling reforms in limbo
icon
Betting World
padlock
Another milestone for Flutter as industry giant continues pivot to the US - but Illinois tax hike 'will cause real harm'
icon
Betting World
padlock
General election decision leaves government's gambling reforms in limbo
icon
Betting World
padlock
Tackling gambling's black market likened to 'whack-a-mole' by senior DCMS civil servant
Tackling gambling's black market likened to 'whack-a-mole' by senior DCMS civil servant
icon
Betting World
padlock
'It would be nice if they'd listen' - independent bookmakers spell out concerns to government over statutory levy rate
'It would be nice if they'd listen' - independent bookmakers spell out concerns to government over statutory levy rate
icon
Betting World
padlock
'We don't need a default of asking for documentation' - Andrew Rhodes discusses the new code for customer checks
'We don't need a default of asking for documentation' - Andrew Rhodes discusses the new code for customer checks
icon
Betting World
padlock
'The industry is in a good and positive place' - Brigid Simmonds looks back on her time at the Betting and Gaming Council
'The industry is in a good and positive place' - Brigid Simmonds looks back on her time at the Betting and Gaming Council
icon
Betting World
padlock
Government says it is working 'at pace' to have white paper measures in force by the summer
Government says it is working 'at pace' to have white paper measures in force by the summer
icon
Betting World
The Gambling Commission has launched its new corporate strategy - but what are the key points?
The Gambling Commission has launched its new corporate strategy - but what are the key points?
icon
Betting World
padlock
US gambling sector reaches 'important crossroads' - but has it learned lessons from other markets?
US gambling sector reaches 'important crossroads' - but has it learned lessons from other markets?
icon
Betting World
padlock
Acquisitions, exits and retail resilience - what we learned from Flutter and 888's results
Acquisitions, exits and retail resilience - what we learned from Flutter and 888's results
icon
Betting World
padlock
'We are now firmly on the right road' - chairman Barry Gibson reflects on a turbulent year for Entain
'We are now firmly on the right road' - chairman Barry Gibson reflects on a turbulent year for Entain
icon
Betting World
padlock
Gambling advertising comes under the microscope as sports sponsorship code agreement is revealed in Westminster debate
Gambling advertising comes under the microscope as sports sponsorship code agreement is revealed in Westminster debate
icon
Betting World
padlock
The next gambling minister? Stephanie Peacock gives clues to Labour's position on the industry
The next gambling minister? Stephanie Peacock gives clues to Labour's position on the industry
icon
Betting World
padlock
'Massive spike' - record interest in Super Bowl with over a quarter of US adults expected to wager reflects boom in sports betting
'Massive spike' - record interest in Super Bowl with over a quarter of US adults expected to wager reflects boom in sports betting
icon
Betting World
padlock
Code breaker? Report questions whether the Gambling Commission has adhered to Regulators' Code
Code breaker? Report questions whether the Gambling Commission has adhered to Regulators' Code
icon
Betting World
Flutter Entertainment makes a splash in New York as industry giant continues pivot towards the US
Flutter Entertainment makes a splash in New York as industry giant continues pivot towards the US
icon
Betting World
padlock
Racecourse bookmakers create new representative body with aim of speaking with one voice
Racecourse bookmakers create new representative body with aim of speaking with one voice
icon
Betting World
padlock
Contrasting fortunes for 888 and Flutter: what we learned from last week's trading updates
Contrasting fortunes for 888 and Flutter: what we learned from last week's trading updates
icon
Betting World
padlock
City cautious about Flutter's US revenue estimates after run of customer-friendly results in NFL
City cautious about Flutter's US revenue estimates after run of customer-friendly results in NFL
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Betting World
padlock
Speculation about Entain's future continues as critic Ricky Sandler joins gambling giant's board
Speculation about Entain's future continues as critic Ricky Sandler joins gambling giant's board
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Betting World
padlock
Tighter regulation and takeover talk - the issues set to face the gambling industry in 2024
Tighter regulation and takeover talk - the issues set to face the gambling industry in 2024
icon
Betting World
padlock
Levy yield hits £100m - but good news comes with health warning over racing's betting turnover
Levy yield hits £100m - but good news comes with health warning over racing's betting turnover
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Betting World
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