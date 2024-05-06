'We don't need a default of asking for documentation' - Andrew Rhodes discusses the new code for customer checks

Andrew Rhodes last week spoke of the importance of a new industry code on customer checks as the Gambling Commission announced more details of the pilot of affordability checks it will run later this year.

The regulator's chief executive claimed the code should lead to a significant reduction in the number of people being asked for documentation in order to continue betting. However, he acknowledged there would still be times when that action was required.

Under the new code, only those making net deposits of more than £25,000 in a rolling 12-month period will have to provide personal financial documents to prove their ability to afford their gambling.