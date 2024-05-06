Racing Post logo
FeatureBetting World
premium

'We don't need a default of asking for documentation' - Andrew Rhodes discusses the new code for customer checks

Bill BarberIndustry editor
Gambling Commission chief executive Andrew Rhodes
A new industry code on customer checks was among the announcements made last week

Andrew Rhodes last week spoke of the importance of a new industry code on customer checks as the Gambling Commission announced more details of the pilot of affordability checks it will run later this year.

The regulator's chief executive claimed the code should lead to a significant reduction in the number of people being asked for documentation in order to continue betting. However, he acknowledged there would still be times when that action was required.

Under the new code, only those making net deposits of more than £25,000 in a rolling 12-month period will have to provide personal financial documents to prove their ability to afford their gambling.

Read the full story

Published on 6 May 2024inBetting World

Last updated 17:45, 6 May 2024

