FeatureBetting World
premium

Speculation about Entain's future continues as critic Ricky Sandler joins gambling giant's board

Bill BarberIndustry editor
Entain has raised its profit forecast for 2022
Critic Ricky Sandler has joined the board of Entain

Speculation about the future of Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain continued last week after one of the activist investors most critical of the company was appointed to its board.

Ricky Sandler, founder and chief executive of Eminence Capital, was named as a non-executive director with immediate effect and is set to serve a three-year term – subject to annual re-election.

It was pressure from Sandler and other investors which eventually led to Entain's chief executive Jette Nygaard-Andersen stepping down with immediate effect in December with the company's share price having fallen 40 per cent in four months.

Published on 8 January 2024inBetting World

Last updated 18:00, 8 January 2024

