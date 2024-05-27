FeatureBetting World
premium
General election decision leaves government's gambling reforms in limbo
Bill BarberIndustry editor
Rishi Sunak's decision to call a general election has left some gambling reforms in limboCredit: HENRY NICHOLLS
Prime minister Rishi Sunak's decision last week to call a general election for July 4 has left a number of elements of planned gambling reforms in limbo.
For British horseracing the most obvious example was the collapse of talks between the sport's leadership and bookmakers to come up with a voluntary deal on the levy.
However, that is not the only levy that looks as if it will be affected by recent events.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Copy
more inBetting World
- Tackling gambling's black market likened to 'whack-a-mole' by senior DCMS civil servant
- 'It would be nice if they'd listen' - independent bookmakers spell out concerns to government over statutory levy rate
- 'We don't need a default of asking for documentation' - Andrew Rhodes discusses the new code for customer checks
- 'The industry is in a good and positive place' - Brigid Simmonds looks back on her time at the Betting and Gaming Council
- Government says it is working 'at pace' to have white paper measures in force by the summer
more inBetting World
- Tackling gambling's black market likened to 'whack-a-mole' by senior DCMS civil servant
- 'It would be nice if they'd listen' - independent bookmakers spell out concerns to government over statutory levy rate
- 'We don't need a default of asking for documentation' - Andrew Rhodes discusses the new code for customer checks
- 'The industry is in a good and positive place' - Brigid Simmonds looks back on her time at the Betting and Gaming Council
- Government says it is working 'at pace' to have white paper measures in force by the summer