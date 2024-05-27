Racing Post logo
FeatureBetting World
premium

General election decision leaves government's gambling reforms in limbo

Bill BarberIndustry editor
Prime minister Rishi Sunak has called a surprise general election
Rishi Sunak's decision to call a general election has left some gambling reforms in limboCredit: HENRY NICHOLLS

Prime minister Rishi Sunak's decision last week to call a general election for July 4 has left a number of elements of planned gambling reforms in limbo.

For British horseracing the most obvious example was the collapse of talks between the sport's leadership and bookmakers to come up with a voluntary deal on the levy.

However, that is not the only levy that looks as if it will be affected by recent events.

