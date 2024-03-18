Gambling advertising comes under the microscope as sports sponsorship code agreement is revealed in Westminster debate

Gambling minister Stuart Andrew revealed last week the sports sponsorship code promised in the government's white paper has been agreed by sports bodies including the BHA.

The news came in a debate on gambling advertising called by SNP MP Ronnie Cowan which took place in Westminster Hall and was considerably less well attended than last month's Westminster Hall debate on affordability checks.

Gambling advertising was left largely untouched by the white paper and those MPs who did contribute to the debate called on the government to enact further reforms to protect the vulnerable and children.