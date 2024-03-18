Gambling advertising comes under the microscope as sports sponsorship code agreement is revealed in Westminster debate
Gambling minister Stuart Andrew revealed last week the sports sponsorship code promised in the government's white paper has been agreed by sports bodies including the BHA.
The news came in a debate on gambling advertising called by SNP MP Ronnie Cowan which took place in Westminster Hall and was considerably less well attended than last month's Westminster Hall debate on affordability checks.
Gambling advertising was left largely untouched by the white paper and those MPs who did contribute to the debate called on the government to enact further reforms to protect the vulnerable and children.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 18 March 2024inBetting World
Last updated 18:00, 18 March 2024
- The next gambling minister? Stephanie Peacock gives clues to Labour's position on the industry
- 'Massive spike' - record interest in Super Bowl with over a quarter of US adults expected to wager reflects boom in sports betting
- Code breaker? Report questions whether the Gambling Commission has adhered to Regulators' Code
- Flutter Entertainment makes a splash in New York as industry giant continues pivot towards the US
- Racecourse bookmakers create new representative body with aim of speaking with one voice
- The next gambling minister? Stephanie Peacock gives clues to Labour's position on the industry
- 'Massive spike' - record interest in Super Bowl with over a quarter of US adults expected to wager reflects boom in sports betting
- Code breaker? Report questions whether the Gambling Commission has adhered to Regulators' Code
- Flutter Entertainment makes a splash in New York as industry giant continues pivot towards the US
- Racecourse bookmakers create new representative body with aim of speaking with one voice