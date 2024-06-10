'One of a kind and very special' - Jeremy Chapman on the pioneering bookmaker Mervyn Wilson

Few bookmakers have been loved and respected more than Mervyn Wilson, the founder of Surrey Racing and Wilsonbet, whose life was celebrated last weekend at a service not far from Poole, where he spent the last 13 years of his life.

Wilson, who died while with his beloved wife Elaine at their holiday home in Rhodes last month at the age of 84, was hailed as an innovator and a pioneer by fellow independent giant Ben Keith, head of Star Sports, who referred to him on social media as “a canny, clever, good-humoured bookie not just successful in buying and selling shops but also well ahead of his time in finding off-shore moves and in selling Surrey Racing to Sky Bet. RIP the cheeky bookie!” adding: “In life he gave tough love and was loved.”

Keith was one of a gathering of 200 at the Harbour View crematorium in Dorset, including Wilson’s great friend and golfing partner Harry Redknapp, who heard his three sons Taidgh, Daniel and Lee tell of the “tough love” that taught them the value of hard work and how to conduct themselves in life.