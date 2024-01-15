FeatureBetting World
City cautious about Flutter's US revenue estimates after run of customer-friendly results in NFL
Flutter Entertainment: financial update this weekCredit: Layton Thompson
Two of the biggest names in the gambling industry will update the markets this week about their performances in 2023, although the focus is likely to be on different sides of the Atlantic.
William Hill's parent company 888 Holdings releases a post-close update on Wednesday, while Flutter Entertainment, which has Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet in its portfolio, follows suit on Thursday.
Flutter's will come 11 days before one of the more significant dates in the company's history, its secondary listing on the New York Stock Exchange.
