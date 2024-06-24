New gambling survey will improve previous 'outmoded' methodology, claims regulator

The forthcoming Gambling Survey for Great Britain (GSGB) will be more detailed and robust than the previous "outmoded" methodology, Gambling Commission chief executive Andrew Rhodes has claimed.

The GSGB is expected to be published in full next month and replace the previous NHS Health Surveys.

Figures from the experimental stage of the new survey published last year found a problem-gambling rate of 2.5 per cent, eight times as high as previous official statistics, although the regulator had said the data should not be compared with previous figures due to a change in methodology.