Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 BallinrobeHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 BallinrobeHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureBetting World
premium

New gambling survey will improve previous 'outmoded' methodology, claims regulator

author image
Industry editor
Gambling Commission chief executive Andrew Rhodes
Andrew Rhodes: "It has got some limitations"

The forthcoming Gambling Survey for Great Britain (GSGB) will be more detailed and robust than the previous "outmoded" methodology, Gambling Commission chief executive Andrew Rhodes has claimed.

The GSGB is expected to be published in full next month and replace the previous NHS Health Surveys.

Figures from the experimental stage of the new survey published last year found a problem-gambling rate of 2.5 per cent, eight times as high as previous official statistics, although the regulator had said the data should not be compared with previous figures due to a change in methodology.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inBetting World

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBetting World
more inBetting World