Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race8 MINS
18:50 NaasHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race8 MINS
18:50 NaasHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
Feature
premium

'The industry is in a good and positive place' - Brigid Simmonds looks back on her time at the Betting and Gaming Council

Bill BarberIndustry editor
Brigid Simmonds: ""A statutory levy is a tax"
Brigid Simmonds has stepped down as chair of the Betting and Gaming Council

Brigid Simmonds believes the gambling industry is in a positive place having stepped down after more than four years as the first chair of the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC).

Simmonds joined the organisation, which brought together betting shops, online betting and gaming, bingo and casino operators under one umbrella, having previously been chief executive of the British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA), among other roles.

The government's gambling review has dominated much of her time at the BGC, while the Covid pandemic also threw an unexpected spanner in the works.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 29 April 2024inBetting World

Last updated 18:00, 29 April 2024

iconCopy
more inBetting World
more inBetting World