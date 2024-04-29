'The industry is in a good and positive place' - Brigid Simmonds looks back on her time at the Betting and Gaming Council

Brigid Simmonds believes the gambling industry is in a positive place having stepped down after more than four years as the first chair of the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC).

Simmonds joined the organisation, which brought together betting shops, online betting and gaming, bingo and casino operators under one umbrella, having previously been chief executive of the British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA), among other roles.

The government's gambling review has dominated much of her time at the BGC, while the Covid pandemic also threw an unexpected spanner in the works.