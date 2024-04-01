Acquisitions, exits and retail resilience - what we learned from Flutter and 888's results
Two of the big names of the gambling industry published their annual results for 2023 last week, highlighting contrasting fortunes over the 12 months.
For Flutter Entertainment, parent company of Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet, it was an opportunity to remind observers of the strength of its American arm FanDuel and update the markets on plans to move its primary listing to New York from London this year.
Meanwhile for Per Widerstrom, the new chief executive of 888, parent company of William Hill, it was a chance to unveil a new strategy concentrating on core markets and a new corporate identity under the name Evoke.
Published on 1 April 2024inBetting World
Last updated 18:00, 1 April 2024
- 'We are now firmly on the right road' - chairman Barry Gibson reflects on a turbulent year for Entain
- Gambling advertising comes under the microscope as sports sponsorship code agreement is revealed in Westminster debate
- The next gambling minister? Stephanie Peacock gives clues to Labour's position on the industry
- 'Massive spike' - record interest in Super Bowl with over a quarter of US adults expected to wager reflects boom in sports betting
- Code breaker? Report questions whether the Gambling Commission has adhered to Regulators' Code
