Acquisitions, exits and retail resilience - what we learned from Flutter and 888's results

Two of the big names of the gambling industry published their annual results for 2023 last week, highlighting contrasting fortunes over the 12 months.

For Flutter Entertainment, parent company of Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet, it was an opportunity to remind observers of the strength of its American arm FanDuel and update the markets on plans to move its primary listing to New York from London this year.

Meanwhile for Per Widerstrom, the new chief executive of 888, parent company of William Hill, it was a chance to unveil a new strategy concentrating on core markets and a new corporate identity under the name Evoke.