Tighter regulation and takeover talk - the issues set to face the gambling industry in 2024

It is a new year but, just like the three that came before it, 2024 looks set to be dominated by the white paper as far as the British gambling industry is concerned.

The main difference is that this year will be about how the proposals in the white paper will be implemented rather than about what they will actually be.

Ministers have said that they expect the main measures contained in the white paper to be in place by the summer, but that might be an optimistic aim even before the prospect of a spring general election is considered.