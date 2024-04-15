FeatureBetting World
The Gambling Commission has launched its new corporate strategy - but what are the key points?
The Gambling Commission has launched its corporate strategy for the next three years
Last week the Gambling Commission launched its corporate strategy for the next three years, a period during which the industry regulator will be under greater scrutiny than ever before.
The commission is tasked with implementing more than 60 areas of work set out in the government's white paper published last year, work that will take years to complete.
A new operator in Allwyn has also recently taken over the licence to run the National Lottery.
Published on 15 April 2024inBetting World
Last updated 18:00, 15 April 2024
- US gambling sector reaches 'important crossroads' - but has it learned lessons from other markets?
- Acquisitions, exits and retail resilience - what we learned from Flutter and 888's results
- 'We are now firmly on the right road' - chairman Barry Gibson reflects on a turbulent year for Entain
- Gambling advertising comes under the microscope as sports sponsorship code agreement is revealed in Westminster debate
- The next gambling minister? Stephanie Peacock gives clues to Labour's position on the industry
