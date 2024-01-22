Contrasting fortunes for 888 and Flutter: what we learned from last week's trading updates

Flutter Entertainment, the home of Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair, and William Hill's parent company 888 Holdings both updated the markets last week on their performance in the final quarter of 2023 and for the year as a whole.

The last 12 months have gone a lot more smoothly for Flutter than for 888 and, with that in mind, here are three things we learned from their respective announcements.

888 losing ground on rivals