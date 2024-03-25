Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race10 MINS
18:30 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race10 MINS
18:30 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureBetting World
premium

'We are now firmly on the right road' - chairman Barry Gibson reflects on a turbulent year for Entain

author image
Bill BarberIndustry editor
Barry Gibson
Entain chairman Barry Gibson

Good regulation is good for business was one of the main messages from Entain chairman Barry Gibson as the parent company of Ladbrokes and Coral published its 2023 annual report last week.

The report covered a turbulent 12 months for the company during which it paid a penalty, charitable donation and costs totalling £615 million following the conclusion of a long-running investigation by HMRC into Entain's predecessor GVC Holdings, and also saw the departure of chief executive Jette Nygaard-Andersen.

In his introduction to the report, Gibson described 2023 as "a period of necessary, but ultimately positive, transition for Entain".

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 25 March 2024inBetting World

Last updated 18:00, 25 March 2024

iconCopy
more inBetting World
more inBetting World