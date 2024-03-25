'We are now firmly on the right road' - chairman Barry Gibson reflects on a turbulent year for Entain
Good regulation is good for business was one of the main messages from Entain chairman Barry Gibson as the parent company of Ladbrokes and Coral published its 2023 annual report last week.
The report covered a turbulent 12 months for the company during which it paid a penalty, charitable donation and costs totalling £615 million following the conclusion of a long-running investigation by HMRC into Entain's predecessor GVC Holdings, and also saw the departure of chief executive Jette Nygaard-Andersen.
In his introduction to the report, Gibson described 2023 as "a period of necessary, but ultimately positive, transition for Entain".
Published on 25 March 2024
Last updated 18:00, 25 March 2024
