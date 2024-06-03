Another milestone for Flutter as industry giant continues pivot to the US - but Illinois tax hike 'will cause real harm'
Flutter Entertainment's pivot to the US continued last week when the gambling industry giant took up its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
The news coincided with further changes at the company after it was revealed the group's chief financial officer (CFO) Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson was not going to join Flutter in moving to the other side of the Atlantic, with Rob Coldrake taking over the role with immediate effect.
However, while the US has become the main focus of Flutter's operations, as it has for many of the company's rivals, there was a reminder last week the market is not without its issues.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- General election decision leaves government's gambling reforms in limbo
- Tackling gambling's black market likened to 'whack-a-mole' by senior DCMS civil servant
- 'It would be nice if they'd listen' - independent bookmakers spell out concerns to government over statutory levy rate
- 'We don't need a default of asking for documentation' - Andrew Rhodes discusses the new code for customer checks
- 'The industry is in a good and positive place' - Brigid Simmonds looks back on her time at the Betting and Gaming Council
- General election decision leaves government's gambling reforms in limbo
- Tackling gambling's black market likened to 'whack-a-mole' by senior DCMS civil servant
- 'It would be nice if they'd listen' - independent bookmakers spell out concerns to government over statutory levy rate
- 'We don't need a default of asking for documentation' - Andrew Rhodes discusses the new code for customer checks
- 'The industry is in a good and positive place' - Brigid Simmonds looks back on her time at the Betting and Gaming Council