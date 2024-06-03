Racing Post logo
Feature
premium

Another milestone for Flutter as industry giant continues pivot to the US - but Illinois tax hike 'will cause real harm'

Bill BarberIndustry editor
Shares in Flutter Entertainment started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday
Flutter Entertainment moved its main listing to the New York Stock Exchange last week

Flutter Entertainment's pivot to the US continued last week when the gambling industry giant took up its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

The news coincided with further changes at the company after it was revealed the group's chief financial officer (CFO) Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson was not going to join Flutter in moving to the other side of the Atlantic, with Rob Coldrake taking over the role with immediate effect.

However, while the US has become the main focus of Flutter's operations, as it has for many of the company's rivals, there was a reminder last week the market is not without its issues.   

