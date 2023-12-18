Racing Post logo
FeatureBetting World
premium

Levy yield hits £100m - but good news comes with health warning over racing's betting turnover

Bill BarberIndustry editor
The 2024 fixture list could be published next week
Levy yield reached £100 million in 2022-23Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The levy brought in £100 million in 2022-23, the first time that landmark has been reached since British racing's central funding system was reformed to include bookmakers based overseas in 2017, but the news came with a health warning.

The figure, a small upgrade on the £99m indicative yield announced in May, had been achieved against a backdrop of falling turnover on racing but greater bookmaker profits, a trend which has continued into the current levy year.

Levy income, which is based on a percentage of bookmakers' gross profits on British racing, was at the "top end of expectations", chief executive Alan Delmonte said in the board's annual report published last week.

Published on 18 December 2023

Last updated 18:00, 18 December 2023

icon
