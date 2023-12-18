Levy yield hits £100m - but good news comes with health warning over racing's betting turnover
The levy brought in £100 million in 2022-23, the first time that landmark has been reached since British racing's central funding system was reformed to include bookmakers based overseas in 2017, but the news came with a health warning.
The figure, a small upgrade on the £99m indicative yield announced in May, had been achieved against a backdrop of falling turnover on racing but greater bookmaker profits, a trend which has continued into the current levy year.
Levy income, which is based on a percentage of bookmakers' gross profits on British racing, was at the "top end of expectations", chief executive Alan Delmonte said in the board's annual report published last week.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Minister moves to calm fears new statutory levy will hit problem gambling charities
- Embattled Kindred Group to exit North America as attention returns to talk of a sale
- Japan's betting market on horseracing provides stark contrast to that of Britain
- 'It's fantastic to see the way our customers have adapted' - Bar One Racing invest in digital betting shops
- FanDuel still holds 'considerable lead' over DraftKings in US, insists Flutter chief
- Minister moves to calm fears new statutory levy will hit problem gambling charities
- Embattled Kindred Group to exit North America as attention returns to talk of a sale
- Japan's betting market on horseracing provides stark contrast to that of Britain
- 'It's fantastic to see the way our customers have adapted' - Bar One Racing invest in digital betting shops
- FanDuel still holds 'considerable lead' over DraftKings in US, insists Flutter chief