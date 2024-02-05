Racing Post logo
Betting World
Flutter Entertainment makes a splash in New York as industry giant continues pivot towards the US

Bill BarberIndustry editor
Shares in Flutter Entertainment started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday
Flutter Entertainment launched on the New York Stock Exchange last week

Flutter Entertainment did not exactly make a subdued entrance to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) last week.

The parent company of Paddy Power and Sky Bet marked its secondary listing with four-time Super Bowl winner Rob Gronkowski leading a marching band on to the trading floor of the NYSE before chief executive Peter Jackson rang the opening bell.

Flutter's move also sent ripples across to this side of the Atlantic. The company has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, but it would seem only for the time being.

Published on 5 February 2024 in Betting World

Last updated 18:04, 5 February 2024

