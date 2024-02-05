Flutter Entertainment makes a splash in New York as industry giant continues pivot towards the US
Flutter Entertainment did not exactly make a subdued entrance to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) last week.
The parent company of Paddy Power and Sky Bet marked its secondary listing with four-time Super Bowl winner Rob Gronkowski leading a marching band on to the trading floor of the NYSE before chief executive Peter Jackson rang the opening bell.
Flutter's move also sent ripples across to this side of the Atlantic. The company has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, but it would seem only for the time being.
Published on 5 February 2024inBetting World
Last updated 18:04, 5 February 2024
