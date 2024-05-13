'It would be nice if they'd listen' - independent bookmakers spell out concerns to government over statutory levy rate
Independent betting shop operators are hoping their concerns have been listened to as the wait goes on for the government to set out its plans for the introduction of a statutory levy on operators to pay for research, treatment and prevention of problem gambling.
The government ran a consultation on the levy last year but has yet to publish its response, although it is expected soon.
Online operators are set to pay the levy at a rate of one per cent fee of gross gambling yield (GGY), while betting shops and casinos are set to pay a proposed fee of around 0.4 per cent, reflecting the differing operating costs and levels of harmful gambling associated with different activities. Those with GGY of more than £500,000 will be expected to pay the levy.
Published on 13 May 2024inBetting World
Last updated 18:00, 13 May 2024
