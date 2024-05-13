Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race1 Min
18:50 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race1 Min
18:50 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
Feature
premium

'It would be nice if they'd listen' - independent bookmakers spell out concerns to government over statutory levy rate

Bill BarberIndustry editor
Independent bookmakers such as Jenningsbet are concerned about the rate of the new statutory levy
There are concerns about the impact of the proposed statutory levy on independent bookmakersCredit: David Cramphorn (racingpost.com/photos)

Independent betting shop operators are hoping their concerns have been listened to as the wait goes on for the government to set out its plans for the introduction of a statutory levy on operators to pay for research, treatment and prevention of problem gambling.

The government ran a consultation on the levy last year but has yet to publish its response, although it is expected soon.

Online operators are set to pay the levy at a rate of one per cent fee of gross gambling yield (GGY), while betting shops and casinos are set to pay a proposed fee of around 0.4 per cent, reflecting the differing operating costs and levels of harmful gambling associated with different activities. Those with GGY of more than £500,000 will be expected to pay the levy.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 13 May 2024inBetting World

Last updated 18:00, 13 May 2024

iconCopy
more inBetting World
more inBetting World