Racecourse bookmakers create new representative body with aim of speaking with one voice

For years racecourse bookmakers have been represented by an array of associations and regional bodies, but that is close to being a thing of the past.

Organisations like the Federation of Racecourse Bookmakers, the National Association of Bookmakers and Rails Bookmakers Association are no more and have been replaced by the United Council of Racecourse Bookmakers (Ucorb), which is aiming to give its members one voice.

However, that single voice has not yet been achieved as one organisation, the British Racecourse Bookmakers Associations (BRBA), has pledged to continue representing its members.