To win just once? Mayo face down the might of Kerry as they bid to end 75 years of hurt

To win just once would be enough, for those who’ve lost in life or love . . .

The Saw Doctors are a Galway band but they wrote one of the all-time anthems about their neighbouring county, Mayo.

The Green and Red of Mayo is a sentimental homage to the gem which sits proudly on Ireland’s west coast.

Remote, rural and wild, County Mayo is an oasis of Atlantic-kissed beaches, God-kissed pints of Guinness, majestic mountains and Gaelic football.

A few weeks ago the song blasted out of the Croke Park speakers after Mayo’s 3-23 to 0-15 All-Ireland semi-final demolition of Louth, thousands of supporters clad in green and red hugging and singing in unison.

They basked in the glorious Dublin sunshine and basked in the moment – they basked in being one win away from scratching a lifelong itch.

On Sunday Mayo fans will travel back across Ireland to the capital again and it’s another Saw Doctors song – To Win Just Once – which might be a more fitting soundtrack for the journey.

An All-Ireland final against the might of Kerry beckons. Mayo are bidding for a first Championship since 1951, the Kingdom their second consecutive title and a 40th overall.

Kobe McDonald: Mayo's teenage sensation Credit: Stephen McCarthy (Sportsfile via Getty)

It has been 75 years since Mayo last lifted the Sam Maguire Cup – one of sport’s longest and strangest barren runs.

The story of the ‘Mayo curse’ comes from the aftermath of their 1951 All-Ireland final win over Meath.

Legend says the team failed to pay their respects to a funeral procession they passed on the way home from Dublin, which led to a priest jinxing future Championship prospects as punishment.

Akin to the curse placed on Benfica by scorned manager Béla Guttmann in 1962 – since which the Portuguese giants have yet to win another European Cup – Mayo’s failure to get over the line on the big day is more down to bad luck and missed opportunities than sorcery.

Since ‘51 Mayo have reached the All-Ireland final in 1989, 1996, 1997, 2004, 2006, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2021 – and been beaten each time, twice after a replay.

Sunday’s opponents Kerry have been responsible for three of those defeats – Jim McGuinness’s Donegal another in 2012.

But rather than a curse, Mayo’s biggest nemesis over the past decade was the great Dublin team who won six All-Irelands in a row from 2015-2020.

One of Mayo’s best ever sides went to war with the Dubs in 2016, drawing the first final before losing by a point in the replay. A year later Dublin won out by a single point again – more green and red heartache.

Subsequent defeats to Dublin in 2020 and a sickening loss to Tyrone in 2021 followed and it has now been five years since Mayo lined out on the final Sunday of the summer.

Could it be different this time? In many ways, this wasn’t supposed to be Mayo’s year.

A young side, being carefully nurtured and rebuilt by county legend Andy Moran, were thrashed in the Connacht SFC semi-final by Roscommon in April.

A subsequent narrow win over Monaghan and defeat to Tyrone had them ranked as Championship also-rans. But some favourable draws and two big performances back in Croke Park against Cork and Louth leave them standing on the shoulders of history.

David Clifford and Kerry: firm favourites for Sunday's final Credit: Ray McManus (Sportsfile via Getty)

The bookies have Kerry, the defending champions inspired by the peerless David Clifford, as deserved 2-5 favourites on Sunday.

But maybe this vibrant Mayo side, spearheaded by the brilliant Ryan O’Donoghue and teenage sensations Darragh Beirne and Kobe McDonald – son of county hero Ciaran – won’t carry the same scars as those who went before them.

Before the semi-final win over Louth I was sitting in The Long Hall, one of Dublin’s great pubs, and overheard an old Mayo fan talking to a Dub.

He said he was 73 years old and he was yet to see Mayo win the All-Ireland.

73 years. An entire lifetime.

So many memories, so many friendships, so many ghosts. So many great days out, so many near-misses and long journeys home.

But still, so much hope.

To win just once? That would be enough.

Mayo Abú.

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