All-Ireland Hurling Championship: Banner to get back on track

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Best bets

Clare

4pts 7-5 Paddy Power

Clare -2

2pts 11-5 BoyleSports

Waterford +9

3pts 21-10 BoyleSports

Limerick to win by one to three points

1pt 7-1 BoyleSports, Paddy Power

All-Ireland Hurling Championship predictions

Tipperary vs Clare

7pm Saturday, GAA+

After an encouraging start against Waterford in the opening round, Clare suffered a significant setback when they were badly exposed by Limerick. But they can get back on track today as the last two All-Ireland champions clash at Thurles.

Much has been made of Clare's seemingly flimsy defence given they have conceded a huge 6-51 in their last two games, but Tipperary haven't been airtight at the back either. Only Offaly conceded more in the six League games than the Premier county and they leaked 2-17 in one half against Waterford a fortnight ago.

Clare were all over the place at the back against Limerick last time out and it's an area Brian Lohan would surely have addressed heavily in preparation for today's encounter, particularly given John McGrath, Jason Forde and Jake Morris will do serious damage if allowed a similar amount of space.

Clare were tipped at the start of the season for All-Ireland glory and although they suffered a heavy loss to Limerick, they still have one of, if not the, best set of forwards in the country and plenty of top teams have been steamrolled by the Limerick machine in the Munster championship before putting it firmly behind them.

This fixture hasn't been won by the home side in the last three years and that trend could easily continue, despite Tipperary being clear favourites.

Limerick vs Waterford

3pm Sunday, GAA+

It's been a tale of woe for Waterford in this year's Munster championship and it won't get any easier as they face Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds, where a win is a must if they are to have any chance of extending their stay in the competition.

They've put up some good performances, but only have one point to show for it. They were edged in Clare in round one, should have beaten Tipperary after a spectacular second-half comeback in round two and lost by four to Cork last weekend when everything that could have went wrong nearly did as they had to cope with three injuries and two black cards during the game.

They are missing key personnel again, particularly Stephen Bennett, for this trip to Limerick and it will be an uphill battle.

Limerick looked spectacular against Clare last time and the return of Aaron Gillane and Cian Lynch is an obvious boost. It's hard to see them losing this but expect the away side to put up one of their typical valiant displays before just coming up short.

The handicap is a bit lopsided so the value lies with Waterford given a big start and it's worth backing the home side to claim a narrow win as well.

Read more GAA tips:

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