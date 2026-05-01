All-Ireland Football Championship: Armagh can bring Down back to earth with a bang

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Best bets

Monaghan

1pt 11-4 Paddy Power

Under 45.5 points Dublin v Louth

2pts 10-11 Boylesports

Westmeath

2pts 6-4 general

Armagh -3

4pts Evs Paddy Power

Over 1.5 Armagh goals

2pts 6-4 Paddy Power

All-Ireland Football Championship predictions

Derry v Monaghan

5pm Saturday, GAA+

It hasn’t been a great 18 months for Derry and they look much too short in the market for their Ulster semi-final showdown with Monaghan.

The Farney army accepted their fate early in Division 1 of the league and with about three rounds to go their focus already seemed to be turned to the Ulster championship.

Having gone winless through the league, they didn’t look short of confidence in their clash with Cavan, where they kicked 0-27 and were value for more than the winning margin of seven points. They controlled the game from start to finish.

Derry were emphatic 13-point victors over Antrim in their Ulster opener, but the Saffrons are the whipping boys of the province and far too much weight has been given to that victory by the layers.

Monaghan might not be the force they once were in Ulster but 11-4 is simply too big a price.

Louth v Dublin

7pm Saturday, GAA+

It is hard to believe Louth are favourites with most firms to beat Dublin in what is without doubt the most eagerly awaited showdown of the whole weekend.

Dublin crawled over the line against Wicklow and would have left Aughrim with egg on their faces had the hosts been a bit more clinical. The usually ultra-reliable Mark Jackson had a rare off day on the frees and but for that the Dubs would have been beaten.

If Dublin are to cause a surprise and get the better of Leinster champions Louth, they cannot afford for it to turn into a high-scoring shootout.

Louth have the superb Sam Mulroy and a whole host of natural shooters, whereas Dublin don’t have enough firepower up front. Two-pointers have been rare for the Dubs over the last two campaigns.

It is too close to call who will advance to the provincial decider but backing under 45.5 points in the match looks the best bet on the coupon.

Kildare v Westmeath

2pm Sunday, GAA+

Kildare have been supported into favouritism for their Leinster semi-final showdown, but they don’t deserve to be.

A surge of support has arrived for the Lilywhites ever since Luke Loughlin was ruled out for the rest of the season with a nasty hamstring injury.

That means Westmeath are without their main talisman but he wasn’t the only one who did the damage in their shock victory over Meath.

Shane Corcoran scored 1-2 and Sam McCartan chipped in with four points. All in all, Westmeath had ten different scorers and they have enough talent to dispose of Kildare even without Loughlin.

Armagh v Down

4pm Sunday, GAA+

Down caused the shock of the championship when they dumped Donegal out of Ulster last weekend but it is a huge ask to think they can do the same to Armagh.

Kieran McGeeney’s men have already had their scare. They were fortunate to escape unscathed from their provincial quarter-final with Tyrone having been a man down for plenty of it. That said, they showed tremendous grit and determination to get over the line.

The Ulster title is there for the taking and Down could really struggle with Armagh’s relentless running game.

Down caught Donegal napping last weekend. They exploited their full-back line and packed bodies inside the 21-metre line. They create umpteen goal chances, but the cat is out of the bag now and there is no way Armagh will be so naïve.

Armagh are strongly fancied to defy a three-point handicap and goals could be on the menu.

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