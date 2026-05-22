All-Ireland Football Championship: Kildare worth a wager at 13-2 away to Galway

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Best bets

Under 47.5 total points in Kerry v Donegal

3pts 10-11 BoyleSports

Cork

2pts 13-10 bet365

Cork to win & over 2.5 goals

2pts 100-30 BoyleSports

Kildare

1pt 13-2 general

Kildare +9

4pts 4-5 Paddy Power

Tyrone

3pts 6-4 BoyleSports

All-Ireland Football Championship predictions

Kerry vs Donegal

3pm Saturday, GAA+

There is no denying Kerry and Donegal renewing rivalry is the standout fixture in the opening round of the All-Ireland series, but we probably shouldn't expect fireworks with so much at stake, and backing under 47.5 points in the match might prove a shrewd play.

There were 46 points scored in round two of the league when Donegal prevailed by 1-22 to 1-18, while despite Donegal scoring 3-20 in the Division 1 league decider in March, there were still only 45 points in the match.

These two sides know each other extremely well and it is a huge game for both superpowers, the first and second favourites to go all the way.

Kerry have lost to Donegal twice this season and Jack O'Connor will surely be focussing on his defensive structure to stop the Ulster outfit sneaking in for goals.

Donegal were poor defensively in their shock loss to Down in the Ulster championship so expect serious work to have been done in that department over the last month.

With so much at stake, an open, free-flowing, attacking game of football looks unlikely. Each of these sides would do anything to get over the line in front and reaching 20 points might be enough in what promises to be an epic battle.

Cork vs Meath

5.30pm Saturday, GAA+

This will be the third clash between Meath and Cork this year and it's one win apiece so far.

Cork were victorious during the group stages of the league, while Meath got their revenge when it mattered in the Division 2 decider when edging out a cracking encounter that finished 1-22 to 2-17.

That two-point victory flattered the Royals a little as Cork were the better side for much of the outing and failed to convert a few glorious goal chances when on top.

The key thing heading into this tussle is that Meath will probably be without Ruairi Kinsella and Jack Flynn. Neither have been named in the starting 15 having not done much training over the last fortnight through injury. You could make a valid case for them being Meath's two best players this year.

Not only is Kinsella a brilliant playmaker but he is a relentless two-point shooter and his loss could be monumental.

Cork played in fits and starts against Kerry in the Munster final, but they have home advantage and it's a surprise they are not shorter than 13-10 in the 70-minute market. Take that and also the 100-30 about them winning a game that contains three or more goals.

Galway vs Kildare

7.30pm Saturday, RTE

Galway have been priced up for their opener of the All-Ireland series as though they are genuine contenders for the Sam Maguire but I don't see that at all and it is hard to fathom how Kildare can be as big as 13-2 in the 70-minute market.

For starters, the Tribesmen threw away a Connacht final only a fortnight ago. They were seven points up and cruising down the stretch only to succumb to a late Roscommon rally. They have dominated the province of late but there have to be some mental scars from that loss. They should have won, but didn't.

Galway have an ageing squad with plenty of miles on the clock and they remain heavily reliant on the injury-prone pair of Shane Walsh and Damien Comer. Add into the mix the news that Sean Fitzgerald has left the camp to go on Love Island and you start to get jittery about putting the 1-10 shots into your accumulator, don't you?

Kildare have not done anything recently to suggest they can cope with an in-form Galway outfit but that's not what we're dealing with here. We're dealing with a side who have won just four of their nine competitive outings this year and they didn't exactly impress with the way they stumbled over Leitrim in Connacht either, scrambling to a five-point success in the end.

Despite suffering relegation to Division 3, the Lilywhites drew with Tyrone, beat Offaly and gave Derry and Louth a decent rattle in the league so it would be no surprise to see them give Galway a scare at Pearse Stadium. They are travelling west with little or no expectation and can play with freedom. All the pressure is on the hosts and, at the very least, Kildare ought to be able to keep within a generous nine points on the handicap.

Roscommon vs Tyrone

2pm Sunday, GAA+

Roscommon have been celebrating a coveted Connacht title over the last fortnight and the last thing you want waiting for you is a Tyrone side who have idling in the long grass for the last month.

Malachy O'Rourke is a superb manager with a proven track record and he had plenty of time to get his house in order following Tyrone's unlucky exit to Armagh.

That form has worked out well as Armagh are now Ulster champions and there is definitely some sort of kick in this Tyrone side, who have bodies back after injury.

An upset is on the cards at Dr Hyde Park.

Read more GAA predictions:

All-Ireland Hurling Championship: Banner can defy the odds to reach Munster final

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Please remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.