All-Ireland Hurling Championship: Limerick poised to keep Tribesmen at arm's length for another All-Ireland crown

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Best bets

Limerick -4

5pts Evens Paddy Power

Limerick -6

3pts 13-8 Paddy Power

Limerick -8

2pts 5-2 Paddy Power

Limerick to win both halves

2pts 11-8 Paddy Power, BoyleSports

Peter Casey to win RTE Man Of The Match

1pt 14-1 Paddy Power, BoyleSports

Barry Nash to win RTE Man Of The Match

0.5pt 33-1 Paddy Power, BoyleSports

Cathal O'Neill to score over 2.5 points

2pts 10-11 BoyleSports

Gearoid Hegarty to score over 2.5 points

2pts 11-10 BoyleSports

Barry Nash to score over 1.5 points

1pt 23-10 BoyleSports

All-Ireland Hurling Championship semi-final predictions

Limerick vs Galway

3.30pm Sunday, RTE

The last time Galway and Limerick met in an All-Ireland Championship hurling decider in 2018, the Shannonsiders bridged a 45-year gap by edging past Michael Donoghue’s men by a point and it ushered in a period of dominance for the winners as they landed four of the next five titles.

Amazingly, Limerick still have 15 survivors from that panel and 11 are named to start in today’s final, illustrating their extra­ordinary longevity. Galway have seven with five in from the off.

Donoghue’s return as manager of Galway has brought about some huge improvements for a team who were somewhat in the wilderness in the preceding years.

A gameplan hinged on men behind the ball, hunting in packs, precision stick-passing, off-the-shoulder running and long-range shooting has been fine-tuned and they have unearthed plenty of young talent such as Jason Rabbitte to help implement it.

It has not been as straight­forward as some may think for Galway this year, however. They looked poor for large parts of their wins against Offaly, Kildare and Wexford in Leinster, lost to Dublin and beat an out-of-sorts Kilkenny.

They turned it on against Dublin in the Leinster decider, earning a shot at Cork in the semi-final. They soundly beat the Rebels by 11 points but too much hype might be attached to that performance.

Cork completely froze in the second half, fell badly for a hesitant puckout press to lamp ball after ball on top of Galway overloads and got destroyed on the breaks.

Similar to last year’s All-Ireland final against Tipperary, they panicked, abandoning their running game and just crashed into walls of Galway players in the middle-third and refused to shoot from long-range. They played right into their opponents’ hands and when Darragh Fitzgibbon got his marching orders with 15 minutes to go, it was finished.

Illustrated by Tipperary’s failings this year, when Cork suffer a bout of paralysis, they can make a team look far better than they actually are.

That leaves me unconvinced about Galway’s prospects today, particularly given their opponents. Limerick have honed an exceptional running game over the years and are immensely physical and, most crucially, they rarely panic.

The way Galway set up, it lends itself well to purple patches as the numbers they get behind the ball can result in huge turnovers and inspirational scores as they love shooting from distance with Rabbitte the only forward inside the opposition’s 45.

That can gee up the crowd and give a team huge momentum, but, unlike Cork who couldn’t stem the tide once that started to unfold, Limerick won’t care.

They are such a seasoned side at this stage that hardly anything knocks them off kilter and they will stick to their process until the final whistle, as they did when they were under intense pressure against Clare in their semi-final.

Limerick’s physicality in the middle third, particularly with their two wing-forwards, mean they will not be dominated under high puckouts, irrespective of how many men Galway drop.

Their ball-handling, composure and movement indicate they will not spend most of the game running down blind alleys like a lot of Galway’s opponents have, while the long-range shooting capabilities of Gearoid Hegarty, Cathal O’Neill and Aidan O’Connor will be key.

Rabbitte has been exceptional in ploughing a lone furrow up top for Galway this year. However, Mike Casey comes in for Dan Morrissey and it’s not hard to see why as Casey is phenomenal under a high ball.

Galway’s lack of numbers up front could set Barry Nash free for Limerick, which would be extremely problematic for Donoghue’s men. Limerick’s full-back line could be on a lot of possession and they are extremely proficient at using the ball to kick-start transitions.

Galway deserve immense credit as they have come a long way this year, particularly for a team supposedly in transition, but this could be a bridge too far and the gameplan that has served them so well could suffer. Limerick have the tools and the experience to get this done convincingly.

Casey and Nash could flourish

Limerick's Barry Nash is backed to drive forward on Sunday Credit: Sportsfile via Getty Images

Aaron Gillane has been quiet lately and could burst into life in the final, so it is understandable that he is favourite to be named RTE man of the match. But it is not going to be simple delivering the ball into the full forward line for Limerick considering how deep some of the Tribesmen players operate.

Kiely’s men will probably try to shoot from range. O’Neill, Peter Casey and Hegarty could get on the scoreboard plenty as a result.

It is worth having an interest on Casey to be named man of the match as this game looks made for him. He operates between the full and half-forward line and might be one of the few to pick up pockets of space.

At far bigger odds, it is also worth having a small punt on Barry Nash in the same market. His reputation as a marauding corner-back has been tempered recently as opposing teams have tied him down, but he could be afforded plenty of opportunities to drive forward.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.