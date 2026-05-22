All-Ireland Hurling Championship: Banner can defy the odds to reach Munster final

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Best bets

Kilkenny

2pts 4-5 BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Over 3.5 goals in Dublin v Kilkenny

2pts 11-8 BoyleSports

Clare

3pts 7-4 BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Clare -3

1pt 100-30 BoyleSports

All-Ireland Hurling Championship predictions

Dublin vs Kilkenny

2pm Sunday

This is an enormous game for Kilkenny as if they can't get a win in Parnell Park then there's a strong chance they'll be unceremoniously dumped out of the championship, which would have been unthinkable at the start of the campaign.

Derek Lyng's men have been uncharacteristically inconsistent this year. After getting hammered by Galway, they seemed to have turned a corner when dishing out a beating to Wexford, but they took another step backwards when drawing against Offaly.

Their first-half performance against Kildare last week would have been very concerning but they flew out of the blocks in the second 35 minutes to secure an emphatic win.

Dublin have had a strong campaign thus far and their aerial threat inside was on show in the final quarter against Galway last time. They are capable of racking up good scores but they have a history of promising plenty before freezing in front of these opponents.

They've never beaten Kilkenny in the championship at Parnell Park and haven't won a championship home game against the Cats since the 1940s. They haven't beaten Kilkenny home or away in 13 years.

In 2024, many fancied Dublin to give a seemingly vulnerable Kilkenny a good crack in the Leinster final and they got destroyed by 16 points. Dublin have improved since and Kilkenny have regressed, but the away side should be ravenous with their championship on the line and look the bet at the prices.

Chances to knock out Kilkenny don't come around too often for Dublin so they should give it a good go and it could be close for large parts of the game, but Kilkenny can see it out. Given the home side have knocked in ten goals in the last four matches and Kilkenny's potent full-forward line, expect the net to be rattled a few times.

Cork vs Clare

4pm Sunday, RTE

After a sobering defeat to Limerick, Clare sorted out their defensive woes to put in a dominant performance against Tipperary last week and look to have the beating of Cork.

Brian Lohan's side were back to something close to their best in their 11-point defeat of Tipperary and the fact they put up 1-25, despite Tony Kelly and Shane O'Donnell being well marshalled and Mark Rodgers going off injured, bodes well.

Sean Rynne, Diarmuid Stritch and Ian Galvin played a starring role up front and they're part of a forward line which could explode into action against Cork. Their attack has threats everywhere and they put up a good score against Tipperary despite hitting 17 wides.

If they improve their shot selection, they could click against a Cork side under pressure with injuries. The away side need to win by four or more to get to a Munster decider and they're well capable of doing so. Avoiding another showdown with Limerick might not be the worst thing for Cork in the long run and Clare might be just that bit hungrier.

Read more GAA tips:

All-Ireland Football Championship: Kildare worth a wager at 13-2 away to Galway



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