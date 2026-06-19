All-Ireland Football Championship: Armagh can kick Kerry out of the championship 

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Best bets

Armagh

3pts 2-1 general

Meath

2pts 13-8 Paddy Power

Dublin to lead at half-time

2pts 7-4 Paddy Power

Dublin-Dublin double result

1pt 6-1 Paddy Power

Monaghan -3

2pts Evs Paddy Power

All-Ireland Football Championship predictions

Kerry vs Armagh

4pm Saturday, GAA+

A penny for Kieran McGeeney's thoughts. His Armagh side were about two seconds away from a passage straight through to the All-Ireland quarter-final only for a late hit-and-hope effort from Sam Mulroy to slip through the hands of goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty and seal a smash-and-grab raid by Louth. It was one of the most extraordinary endings to a championship game in living memory.

What is Armagh's punishment for that late blunder by Rafferty? A trip to Killarney to face All-Ireland champions Kerry, and the hosts are strong favourites to advance.

Maybe Armagh will still be wallowing in the disappointment of that late sucker punch but it is still hard to fathom how they can be freely available at 2-1 in the 70-minute market. That's much too big.

The Ulster champions had been on a roll before that Louth setback and they have the mentality to deal with it. In any case, Kerry have been hit and miss all season and you simply cannot trust them, even on their home patch.

The last few months had been much smoother for Armagh prior to that Louth result last weekend and they were the better team for long periods of that game. They really should have held on and it was only a freak incident which cost them. Rafferty would have caught that nine times out of ten.

There were still positives to be taken out of that performance and Ross McQuillan, who scored four points from wing-back, could cause the Kingdom real problems with his deep running. Jason Duffy impressed, too, and Armagh's ultra-running game could be the perfect foil to Kerry's kicking.

If any side is capable of beating Kerry in the championship at Fitzgerald Stadium it is Armagh and the fitness of Paudi Clifford and a few others, who have had stop-start campaigns to this point, will surely come under pressure in what is likely to be a real stamina-sapping war of attrition.

Armagh still have the look of All-Ireland champions in 2026 and they can prove it here, issuing a major statement of intent in the process.

Mayo vs Meath

6.15pm Saturday, GAA+

Meath made light of the absence of ace attacker Ruairi Kinsella when they dismantled Derry in Celtic Park to prolong their summer in the championship.

The Royals were full value for that 1-24 to 1-20 victory and possibly should have won by more as they failed to convert quite a few gilt-edged point opportunities in the opening half, most notably by Jack O'Connor.

Matthew Costello is gradually getting back to his best having missed a lot of the year through injury, while James Conlon has been electric of late and tormented Derry from start to finish. Donal Keoghan continues to drive forward despite being the veteran of the Meath camp and he chipped in with 1-2 last weekend.

Although Derry have Conor Glass in their ranks, Meath won the midfield battlezone hands down and that is where they can dig the foundations for victory when they visit Mayo.

Both these sides play gung-ho football at times but Meath look further down the line than Mayo in terms of progress and they can claim another notable scalp on the road.

Dublin vs Donegal

1.15pm Sunday, RTE

Are Donegal on the ropes? Shock defeats to Down and more recently Cork have left us scratching our heads about the league champions and they could exit the championship at the hands of Dublin at Croke Park on Sunday.

Of course, on their last visit to Croker they destroyed Kerry but they have been bitterly disappointing since then and it is hard to explain why they were so poor in the second half of their defeat to Cork. They were outfought, outthought and completely outplayed for those 35 minutes.

Dublin have been poor for a lot of 2026 and suffered relegation from Division 1 of the league, but the last quarter against Cavan suggested they may just have turned a corner.

Con O'Callaghan is back and ready to lead the line and there is a good chance they will start fast against Donegal, who could still be suffering from a Cork hangover.

The Dubs have started strongly in a lot of games this year before fading late so backing them at 7-4 to lead at half-time looks a shrewd play. It is hard not to have a small dabble in the double result market, too, because if they are to beat Donegal they will have to make all of the running. They won't be coming from behind.

Monaghan vs Westmeath

4pm Sunday, GAA+

Westmeath have been the story of the summer but the fairytale looks set to come to an end in Clones.

Monaghan have all-important home advantage and have got better and better with every championship outing. The hosts are fancied to defy a three-point handicap.

Read this next:

All-Ireland Football Championship: Armagh can kick Kerry out of the championship

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