All-Ireland Hurling Championship: Rebels poised to roar into All-Ireland final

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Best bets

Cork-5

4pts 10-11 BoyleSports

Cork -10

2pts 3-1 BoyleSports

Galway not to score a goal

2pts 15-8 BoyleSports

Clare +7

4pts 10-11 Paddy Power

Clare to score over 1.5 goals

2pts 13-8 Paddy Power

Clare to lead at half-time

1pt 3-1 Paddy Power

Over 57.5 points in Clare v Limerick

2pts 10-11 BoyleSports, Paddy Power

All-Ireland Hurling Championship semi-final predictions

Cork vs Galway

3.30pm Saturday, RTE

Cork are short-priced favourites to make the All-Ireland decider again and it's not hard to see why as this looks a bridge too far for Leinster champions Galway.

The Rebels put up a superb battle against a full-strength Limerick side in the Munster final, going down by just one point having been missing one of the best players in the country in Darragh Fitzgibbon.

An extra outing in the quarter-final against Offaly, who they hammered by 26 points two weeks ago, won't have done their prep any harm, particularly as Fitzgibbon got nearly an hour under his belt back from injury.

Alan Walsh notched 2-1 that day but it's still surprising he's keeping the electric William Buckley out of the starting 15. However, it may be horses for courses as having Walsh and Brian Hayes as the twin towers inside could offer Cork an outlet to bypass Galway's blanket defence when running through them isn't an option.

Galway are a far more effective outfit this year, but they can be an uninspiring watch given the amount of bodies they get behind the ball. Nonetheless, they have put up some big scores and they can mix it by running the ball or going direct into Jason Rabbitte.

Cork probably have the best running game in the country, however, and the sheer pace of their midfield and half forward line indicates that they're not going to be as easy to bottle up in the middle third as some of Galway's previous opponents were.

Dublin inexplicably allowed Cathal Mannion the freedom of Croke Park in the Leinster final but Cork will tag him and it's hard to see how Galway would get any sort of decent ball into their forwards without him dictating play, especially given they'll probably have only one player inside the opposition's 45.

Given how strong Cork's bench is too, there will be no let-up for Galway and their defensive structure could really crumble. Expect the Rebels to punch holes in it early on and run out commanding winners.

Clare vs Limerick

4pm Sunday, RTE

Plenty are saying this has the potential to be the more one-sided of the semi-finals, but Clare can give Limerick a serious fright despite their underwhelming form.

It's been a frustrating campaign for Clare, who claimed encouraging wins over Waterford and Tipperary but were atrocious when getting destroyed by Limerick and Cork in Munster.

They put in a really tame performance in a 15-point beating against Limerick in May and while picking the winner of this is a straightforward task on the formbook, it's important to note that Clare, unlike other teams, don't fear Limerick so they won't be sore over that defeat and they do normally turn up at the peak of their powers against John Kiely's side.

Clare beat Dublin by a cosy 13 points in the quarter final but didn't play particularly well and things are yet to click for them. Their poor deliveries and use of the ball are becoming increasingly frustrating to watch, especially given the arguably unmatched attacking talent they possess.

Their firepower can't be underestimated and their forward line has the potential to be the best attacking unit in the country if they can hit top gear, which they could very well do in this semi-final.

Limerick will be hard to beat but this should be closer than the betting suggests as Brian Lohan's side have a big performance in them and history suggests it's likely to come out against these opponents.

Clare will know they can't win without scoring two or three goals and their opponents have been partial to conceding green flags this year, while Limerick are likely to hit something close to the 30-point mark so expect an end-to-end encounter.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.