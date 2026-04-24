All-Ireland Football Championship: Down can dish out a real scare to Donegal

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Best bets

Kerry over 2.5 goals

2pts 6-4 Paddy Power

Armagh -10

3pts 11-10 Paddy Power

Down +10

5pts 10-11 Paddy Power

Down-Donegal double result

1pt 7-1 Boylesports

Mayo -4

3pts Evs Boylesports, Paddy Power

All-Ireland Football Championship predictions

Clare vs Kerry

2pm Saturday, GAA+

Kerry hit Clare for 4-20 in last year’s Munster final and getting 6-4 about the All-Ireland champions scoring three or more goals when the sides renew acquaintances at the semi-final stage this time around looks a gift.

This would usually be a fixture for Kerry to stroll around in second gear, but there will surely be some reaction from their surprise league final hammering to Donegal.

And seeing Paudie Clifford named in the starting line-up suggests Jack O’Connor means business.

Kerry scored seven goals in their two Munster outings last year and the Banner boys should struggle to keep an all-star attacking unit at bay.

Fermanagh vs Armagh

5.30pm Saturday, GAA+

Armagh were almost caught napping by Tyrone in their Ulster quarter-final but somehow managed to escape unscathed despite being a man down for the whole duration of extra-time. In the end, it was a big win for the Orchard County.

Given that Fermanagh were relegated from Division 3 after propping up the table with just one win from seven outings, against Laois, the handicap spread was expected to be about 13 or 14 points so it was a pleasant surprise to see it set at ten. That looks much too low.

This is an Ulster championship match and Fermanagh are a proud county, but these sides are operating at a completely different level and Armagh, third favourites for All-Ireland glory at around 12-1, should win this by a big margin without breaking sweat.

Donegal vs Down

3pm Sunday, GAA+

Donegal dazzled in the Division 1 league final and scored a whopping 3-20 against All-Ireland champions Kerry, but the handicap spread looks all wrong for their Ulster outing with Down.

The Division 3 champions were workmanlike at best in crawling past Wexford after extra-time, but the way they set up means they are probably more comfortable playing on the counter-attack against better sides rather than holding on to possession for long periods.

Don’t forget, Down beat Clare and Louth in last year’s All-Ireland series and lost a preliminary quarter-final to Galway by only two points after scoring 3-21.

There were only six points between Down and Donegal when they met in last year’s Ulster quarter-final (1-19 to 0-16) and Jim McGuinness’s men were slightly flattered by that scoreline.

Conor Laverty’s Down remain a progressive side and with dry and warm conditions forecast, they could give Donegal a scare.

Backing Down to keep within a ten-point handicap looks the best bet of the championship to date and it is hard to resist having a little nibble on Down to be leading at half-time and Donegal at full-time in the double-result market at 7-1.

Mayo vs Roscommon

4pm Sunday, RTE

The big news going into this weekend’s crunch Connacht showdown between Mayo and Roscommon is Kobe McDonald being named in the starting 15 and he looks set for a winning championship debut.

The son of former classy forward Ciaran McDonald is one of the brightest young prospects in the game and Andy Moran is doing the right thing by unleashing him on this occasion.

Mayo look to have the perfect blend of young and experience with McDonald alongside Aidan O’Shea and Ryan O’Donoghue and it is hard to envisage anything other than a comfortable home win against a depleted Roscommon side.

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