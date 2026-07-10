All-Ireland Football Championship: Kerry can kick on courtesy of this stunning 16-1 shot

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Best bets

Mayo -1

3pts 6-5 Paddy Power

Kerry -3

5pts 5-6 general

Kerry to score a goal in each half

1pt 7-2 Paddy Power

Paul Geaney Man of the Match

1pt 16-1 BoyleSports

All-Ireland Football Championship predictions

Louth vs Mayo

6pm Saturday, RTE 2 & GAA+

Louth and Mayo both lost their provincial semi-final showdowns by ten points and looked about as likely to win the All-Ireland as Ireland were to win the World Cup. But they have resurrected their championship campaigns in the two months that have followed and one of the pair will be in the final come Saturday night.

Louth miraculously saw off Monaghan to reach the last four despite playing with 14 men for 63 minutes after Sean Callaghan was given his marching orders for a robust challenge on Oisin McGorman in the seventh minute. The Wee County's game management was superb while at a numerical disadvantage and Gavin Devlin deserves huge praise for constructing such a performance.

Louth are the ultimate underdog story. Ireland's smallest county have been punching above their weight for the last few years, winning a Leinster title last year against the odds, and this year they dismantled Armagh and Dublin in the All-Ireland qualifiers to earn themselves a shot at Monaghan.

The worry for Louth is whether they can cope with such huge expectation within their own county. They are slight underdogs in the 70-minute market against Mayo but a lot of pundits have been tipping them to advance and their supporters will travel to Croke Park more in expectation than hope.

Callaghan's red card wasn't appealed so he will be a loss, while Mayo will be well aware that Sam Mulroy is the conductor of most things Louth create. Curb his influence and you go a long way to curbing Louth.

The one time Louth were raging hot favourites, and their own fans expected success, was against Dublin in this year's Leinster semi-final and they froze in the second half before succumbing to a double-scores - 0-20 to 0-10 - defeat. That must be a concern for Wee County followers.

Mayo have the edge up front. Kobe McDonald might not be around for too long as a career in Australia awaits but he is certainly making the most of his time in Ireland and has lit up the championship with his skill and scoring power.

The lively Ryan O'Donoghue makes Mayo hard to handle up front and they are getting better with every game. Meath should have beaten them, but they were too classy for Cork when it mattered and they are likely to improve again with a big win at Croke Park under their belts.

This is a young Mayo team but they have experience on the panel that could prove crucial coming down the stretch.

Mayo by four or more looks the most likely outcome in what promises to be a terrific occasion at headquarters.

Dublin vs Kerry

4pm Sunday, RTE2 & GAA+

Kerry owe Dublin a beating in a big game at Croke Park and that looks likely in a surprising but mouthwatering second semi-final.

The Kingdom had Dublin's measure in the 2022 All-Ireland semi-final when Con O'Callaghan was a notable absentee, but the Dubs beat them in the final in 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023 while they also came out on top in the semi-final in 2013 and 2016.

Dublin have dominated Kerry over the last two decades but that is surely about to change.

Ger Brennan deserves enormous credit for the way he has turned Dublin's season around but Galway went into their shell in the last ten minutes of the quarter-final and their victory over Donegal can't be taken at face value as Jim McGuinness's man looked lethargic at all stages during that tie.

Kerry have had their scare. Tyrone tormented them for long periods of their last eight encounter and coming out the right side of that bruising battle would have brought Kerry on leaps and bounds.

Their ability to mix it between running and kicking means they can dictate the tempo of games and they should have far too much for Dublin. Indeed, this could be all one-way traffic.

Kerry look like they are about to peak at the perfect time and have key players returning from injury.

Much of the focus will once again be on David Clifford and rightly so. He's the best player to have ever played the game and continues to operate at a scary level. He has stardust in his boots and can win the game in the blink of an eye.

He's been getting all the man-of-the-match gongs of late, but Paul Geaney looks too big at 16-1 this time.

He scored a clever long-distance goal just before half-time which broke Armagh hearts and notched three points in the win over Tyrone before being taken off for Sean O'Shea on 47 minutes. The more playing time he gets, the sharper he looks, and he could have a big say in the outcome of this. He is a big-game player and loves Croke Park.

Backing Kerry to defy a three-point handicap is the way to go here, while odds of 7-2 about them scoring a goal in each half look generous, too.

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