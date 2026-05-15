All-Ireland Football Championship: Westmeath way too big at 11-2 in Leinster final showdown

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Best bets

Westmeath

1pt 11-2 Ladbrokes, Paddy Power

Westmeath +8

4pts 4-6 BoyleSports

Over 2.5 goals in Dublin v Westmeath

3pts 10-11 BoyleSports

Over3.5 goals in Dublin v Westmeath

2pts 12-5 BoyleSports

Armagh -5

4pts Evs general

Armagh to score over 26.5 points

2pts 23-20 Paddy Power

All-Ireland Football Championship predictions

Dublin vs Westmeath

2pm Sunday, RTE

A week is a long time in politics and a fortnight is an eternity in the world of GAA.

Dublin, the dominant force in Leinster for so long, entered their provincial semi-final with Louth as underdogs. They had looked lethargic when they edged past Wicklow in the previous round and lacked leaders, two-point kickers and workers around the middle third capable of winning dirty ball.

Then within the space of 70 minutes all was rosy in the Dublin garden again as they registered a double-figure margin of victory over Louth – 0-20 to 0-10 – and were instantly installed as hot favourites for yet another Leinster title.

Dublin deserve to be favourites but the betting for the Leinster final looks baffling as Westmeath can be backed at a massive 11-2 in the 70-minute market.

Fair enough, Westmeath are without ace attacker Luke Loughlin but the shock return of John Heslin to the squad helps to counteract that in some way. He’s a class act who won’t be overawed by the occasions and his ability to kick long-range scores is a big bonus to the side.

Westmeath haven’t got to the Leinster final by accident. They have been performing quite well over the last few years and should have beaten Kildare in last year’s Leinster championship. There were glimpses of brilliance during their league campaign this year, too, but in the last month their performances have soared to a whole new level.

Westmeath beat Meath, who were favourites for Leinster at the time, fair and square in the provincial quarter-final and they displayed tremendous grit to get over the line against Kildare.

Even in Loughlin’s absence, Westmeath have classy forwards. Brandon Kelly ran riot against Kildare scoring 1-4, while Ronan Wallace and Sam McCartan will pose Dublin problems.

It would be foolish to forget the huge scores Westmeath have been kicking over the last few weeks. They hit Longford for 5-25 in round one of Leinster, scored 4-18 in their massive win over Meath, and then put up 2-21 against Kildare.

Dublin might not be so accommodating in defence but Westmeath will still do damage on the scoreboard so banking on goals looks a wise betting approach.

Since 2022, there have been 18 goals scored in Leinster finals – an average of over four goals per final. Expect more of the same on Sunday.

Westmeath’s last Leinster triumph was in 2004 when they saw off Laois after a replay. It’s been a long time between drinks but don’t be surprised if they give this one a real rattle.

Armagh vs Monaghan

4.15pm Sunday, RTE

Surely Armagh won’t fluff their lines in Ulster now that Donegal are not standing in their way. This is an opportunity they can’t let go to waste.

After they won the Ulster championship seven times between 1999 and 2008, it is now 18 years since their last title. That’s far too long.

They have drawn the last three Ulster finals, twice with Donegal and once with Derry, only to either lose in extra-time or on penalties.

Kieran McGeeney has been criticised in recent years for setting up his team to win every big game by a single point, but surely they can be more adventurous and play with more abandon against a Monaghan side who should really be outclassed.

They were relegated to Division 2 of the league and looked like lost souls for long periods against Derry, before a miraculous late sideline kick from Jack McCarron got them to extra-time where they went on and won.

This is a poor Monaghan side, a far cry from the one Malachy O’Rourke had at his disposal, and Armagh should cut them to shreds.

Armagh have scored 2-32 and 3-33 in their last two Ulster outings – an average of 40 points per game – so backing them to score 27 points or more at odds-against could be a shrewd move.

Read more GAA tips:

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