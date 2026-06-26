All-Ireland Football Championship: Get on Cork now for All-Ireland glory at 18-1

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Best bets

Cork

5pts 6-5 general

Cork -3

1pt 11-4 Boylesports

Over 3.5 goals in Cork v Mayo

1pt 9-5 Paddy Power

Tyrone to lead at half-time

1pt 3-1 Paddy Power

Tyrone +3 on half-time handicap

2pts 10-11 Boylesports

Monaghan -1

3pts Evs general

Monaghan to score five or more two-pointers

2pts 13-8 Paddy Power

Dublin

2pts 2-1 bet365

Cork to win All-Ireland

1pt each-way 18-1 Ladbrokes

All-Ireland Football Championship predictions

Cork vs Mayo

4pm Saturday, GAA+

Cork continue to be the most underrated team in the championship and there is no way the Rebels should be underdogs for their All-Ireland quarter-final showdown with Mayo.

Fair enough, on a line through Meath, there should be very little between the pair. But Cork went to Ballybofey and booked their passage to the last eight with a richly deserved success over the side who were favourites for the All-Ireland at the time. It was a real coming-of-age performance from Cork, who have been pretty consistent all year and secured promotion to the top flight of the league in the spring.

Cork fluffed their lines in the Munster final but they have reacted brilliantly to that setback with back-to-back wins against Meath and Donegal. On both occasions they recovered from big deficits to win and there seems to be no shortage of character in the side.

Unlike Mayo, Cork have already been to Croke Park this year. They got that experience in the Division 2 decider where they completely outplayed Meath during the middle third of the match only to fluff a few gilt-edged goal opportunities.

Cork's style of play suits Croker and, if Stephen Sherlock is on form with his long distance shooting, they should be able to take care of Mayo. Chris Og Jones carries a real goal threat while Brian O'Driscoll's surging runs from deep should carve open a fragile Mayo defence which should have been punished more against Meath.

Ciaran Caulfield and Sean Coffey netted for Meath during a one-sided first half last Saturday but Meath should have had at least two more goals, possibly three. The heart of the Mayo rearguard unit was opened up time and time again and it is hard to see how Andy Moran can sort out those defensive frailties in a few days. Cork could make hay.

Mayo carry an attacking threat, for sure, and Kobe McDonald has been living up to all the hype but it's hard to see them keeping it tight enough at the back for players like him to have the ultimate say.

Cork are not only value at 6-5 to win the game in 70 minutes, but it could be worth having a small few quid on them each-way at 18-1 to go all the way. Take Kerry out of the equation and the rest of the teams are much of a muchness. It's puzzling that Galway should be as short as 4-1 and Cork more than four times that price.

Kerry vs Tyrone

6.15pm Saturday, GAA+

If you were to believe everything that has been written or said over the last week, the Sam Maguire should be handed over to Kerry right now and we need not bother with the rest of the show.

Armagh and Donegal suffered shock exits from the All-Ireland championship last weekend and Kerry are now as short as 4-7 to defend their crown and no bigger than 4-6 anywhere. That is some turn of events given they weren't even favourites a few weeks ago.

There is no denying that Kerry could crush the other seven sides left in the race on their day, but don't be surprised to see a smidgen of a hangover following their rampant victory over Armagh last weekend. It was almost too easy for the Kingdom in the second half and they could be in for a rude awakening in the opening half against Tyrone.

Kerry were poor for long periods of the opening half and Armagh should have been in front at half-time. Instead, some awful decision-making from Jarly Og Burns in the closing seconds of the first half cost them dearly as the Kingdom sneaked in for a game-changing goal from Paul Geaney. The game was over as contest from that point on.

Tyrone led Roscommon 2-11 to 1-9 at half-time in the first round of the All-Ireland series, while they were level with Mayo at the break in round two.

Expect an explosive Tyrone start, especially since the super-shrewd Malachy O'Rourke has had plenty of time to prepare for this last-eight showdown.

Backing Tyrone to lead at the break is worth a wager, as is backing the underdogs with a three-point headstart on the half-time handicap at a shade of odds-on.

Louth vs Monaghan

1.45pm Sunday, RTE

You would have needed some imagination to predict that either Louth or Monaghan would reach an All-Ireland semi-final in 2026 but one of those sides will be in the last four on Sunday night.

Louth sealed a smash-and-grab raid against Armagh to book their last eight slot, but Monaghan have made the bigger improvement over the last few weeks and they can defy a single-point handicap.

The key to a Monaghan success will be their ability to score two-pointers. Rory Beggan is a huge asset in that department as his free-taking expertise is a big bonus to the Farney army, as is the resurgence in form of Jack McCarron.

Monaghan's game-plan revolves around getting their best shooters around the arc and they are worth backing to score at least five two-pointers over the course of the 70 minutes.

Dublin vs Galway

4pm Sunday, RTE

Galway have had the easiest passage of all through to the last eight, beating Kildare and Westmeath to get there, but it could be another Leinster side who knock the stuffing out of them.

The Tribesmen have a classy attacking unit with Rob Finnerty, Shane Walsh and, potentially, Damien Comer coming into the mix but they lost the Connacht final to Roscommon and that form hasn't exactly been franked since.

Dublin are hitting form at just the right time and they have their leaders back to blend in with the younger lights of the team.

There was no fluke about Dublin's victory over Donegal after extra time. Indeed, they should have got the job done in normal time. Odds of 2-1 are much too big about Ger Brennan's boys.

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