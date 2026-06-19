All-Ireland Hurling Championship: The Banner and Rebels well poised to sail through to semi

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Best bets

Clare -5

2pts Evs BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Over 3.5 match goals in Clare vs Dublin

2pts 5-4 BoyleSports

Over 55.5 points in Clare vs Dublin

4pts 4-5 BoyleSports

Cork -13

3pts 10-11 BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Over 4.5 goals in Cork vs Offaly

2pts 10-11 Paddy Power

All-Ireland Hurling Championship predictions

Clare vs Dublin

7pm Saturday, RTE

It's been an up-and-down season for Clare given they suffered hammerings to Limerick and Cork in the Munster championship, but they looked like leading All-Ireland contenders in their two victories, particularly against Tipperary last month.

That inconsistency is a worry but there's little doubt that they're capable of beating anyone when they turn it on. In Tony Kelly, Mark Rodgers and Shane O'Donnell, they've three of the top forwards in the country and Ryan Taylor returning to midfield is a big help.

Defending hasn't been their strong point this season as they've conceded 3-60 between their two games against Cork and Limerick and 4-21 against Waterford in the opening round, but they have the firepower to put Dublin to the sword.

Dublin showed promise in the group stages of Leinster but were badly exposed against Galway in the final and it's hard to see them bouncing back after such a sobering defeat. They should find bits and pieces of joy from their direct ball in so expect a high-scoring affair, but Clare should have too much.

Cork vs Offaly

3.30pm Sunday, RTE

Offaly have outperformed most people's expectations by getting out of Leinster, chiefly at the expense of Kilkenny, but it's hard not to think that the quarter-final will be the end of the road for them this year.

Cork suffered a tough Munster final defeat against Limerick but they've had a fortnight to recover and they're unlikely to make a slip-up here or show any mercy, illustrated by the fact they hammered Dublin in last year's semi-final, racking up 7-26.

The Rebels defeated Offaly 6-26 to 0-20 in the league and a similar result is likely. No William Buckley or Barry Walsh in the Cork line-up is a bit of a headscratcher but with those to come off the bench, along with Shane Kingston and Seamus Harnedy, there will be no let-up from Ben O'Connor's men and this could get ugly late on for Offaly.

Read this next:

All-Ireland Football Championship: Armagh can kick Kerry out of the championship

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Please remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.