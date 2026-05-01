All-Ireland Hurling Championship: Clare can capitalise on Limerick's losses

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All-Ireland Hurling Championship predictions

Clare vs Limerick

2pm Sunday, RTE

This is an enormous clash for both sides as victory for Clare would put them in an excellent position to get to a Munster final, while Limerick are under pressure after losing to Cork last week and are missing key personnel.

The double loss of Aaron Gillane through injury and Cian Lynch due to suspension can't be underestimated. Their attack was seriously blunted without the inside threat of Gillane last week against Cork and the absence of Lynch pulling the strings in the middle third really hurts Limerick's shape.

Clare racked up a colossal 2-33 against Waterford in the opening round and probably have the best attacking unit in the country with Tony Kelly, Mark Rodgers, Peter Duggan and Shane O'Donnell all top-class forwards. They do leave themselves quite open at times and can be vulnerable at the back, which is illustrated by Waterford putting up 4-21 against them, but the Deise also put up a similar score against Tipperary last week and they're hard to keep out.

Tom Morrissey returns to the Limerick line-up but it's still an attack that's lacking its best creator and finisher. This feels as if it will develop into a bit of a shoot-out and Clare have more firepower up front.

Limerick were the ante-post selection to win Munster outright before the campaign, but they are up against it this weekend without Gillane and Lynch. Clare beat them in the round-robin series last year and they never fear John Kiely's men.

The home side will smell blood and they can capitalise. Mark Rodgers could play a starring role as he's been unerring in his free-taking this season and had a brilliant game when these sides met last year.

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