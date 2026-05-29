All-Ireland Football Championship: Louth look the value at 5-2 to get revenge on Dubs

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Best bets

Westmeath -2

2pts Evs general

Armagh -2

2pts Evs Paddy Power

Louth

2pts 5-2 general

Louth vs Dublin over 2.5 goals

2pts 11-8 BoyleSports

Monaghan vs Mayo over 2.5 goals

3pts 5-6 Paddy Power

Monaghan vs Mayo over 3.5 goals

2pts 2-1 Paddy Power

All-Ireland Football Championship predictions

Westmeath vs Cavan

5pm Saturday, GAA+

Westmeath have been the surprise packages of the 2026 football championship and, even after their Leinster triumph over Dublin, they continue to be underestimated in the markets.

When the draw was made for the All-Ireland series, Westmeath were expected to be strong favourites but the handicap is only two points for the visit of a Cavan side who have endured a rotten year.

Cavan won only two of their seven games in Division Two of the league and were outclassed by Monaghan in their only Ulster outing. The final scoreline of 0-27 to 2-14 didn't do the Farney Army's superiority justice. They were value for double that.

This is a Westmeath side riding the crest of a wave and, even without Luke Loughlin, they have sufficient scoring power to hurt Cavan. John Heslin returning to the fold gave them a monumental lift when they needed it most and they can edge a step closer to an All-Ireland quarter final.

Armagh vs Derry

7.15pm Saturday, GAA+

Armagh are now as short as 9-2 with some firms to go all the way for the second time in three years following their dramatic provincial championship success but meeting another Ulster outfit in the first round of the All-Ireland series is certainly not ideal, especially Derry have been waiting in the long grass for weeks.

Derry will be hurting after somehow throwing away their Ulster clash with Monaghan. The game was won and the final whistle blown only for the referee to row back on his initial decision, allowing Jack McCarron to slot over a miraculous sideline two-pointer which sent the game to extra-time. Derry didn't recover.

Even so, despite being the fresher side it is hard to believe the handicap is only two points for their visit to Armagh.

The Orchard County have home advantage, are full of confidence and have such a huge squad that Kieran McGeeney can freely rotate where necessary without any real damage being done. Rory Grugan returning to the fold is also a huge boost.

Armagh can continue on their merry way and oblige by three points or more.

Dublin vs Louth

2.30pm Sunday, GAA+

Dublin dished out a 0-20 to 0-10 hammering to Louth when these sides met in the Leinster semi-final but a very different outcome could be in store at Croke Park as they renew rivalry in the All-Ireland series.

Louth went into that provincial showdown as favourites and the burden of expectation weighed too heavily on their shoulders as they fell apart in the second half, but they ought to have learned plenty about themselves in that chastening experience and it's a mystery how they are as big as 5-2 to beat the worst Dublin team in decades.

Dublin's true colours were seen in the Leinster final as they were outclassed by Westmeath. The game shouldn't have needed to go to extra-time as the Midlanders were far superior and should have got the job done in 70 minutes.

Dublin seem devoid of two-point shooters and, given their old boss Jim Gavin came up with many of the new rules, it is ironic that the Dubs have been the worst side of all to adapt to them.

It is hard to see anything Dublin have going for them and a bad season could be made a lot worse by Louth on Sunday, when the Wee County should be supported at 5-2 in the 70-minute market along with over 2.5 match goals as the game could open up in the final quarter.

Monaghan vs Mayo

4pm Sunday, RTE

Rob Hennelly has been dropped from the Mayo starting line-up for their first outing in the All-Ireland series, with Jack Livingston starting between the sticks instead, but their trip to Clones to face Ulster finalists Monaghan has goals written all over it.

There were eight goals scored in Monaghan's three games in Ulster, while Roscommon got two against Mayo in the Connacht final. Backing over 2.5 goals and over 3.5 goals could be the way to go in what promises to be a high-scoring shootout.

Mayo were awful in the second half of that Connacht clash with Roscommon, lacking leaders and ideas, so it's no surprise to see Andy Moran making five changes. Mayo's inexperienced defensive unit is a worry and Monaghan could exploit that with Conor McCarthy running at them from deep.

When these sides met in the fourth round of the league we were treated to a high-scoring encounter. Monaghan were all at sea and conceded 2-30, while the Farney Army scored 2-11 in a game that had 53 points in total.

Despite finishing third in the table and almost securing a slot in the league final, Mayo conceded two goals to Roscommon, Kerry, Dublin and Galway, as well as Monaghan, so they have been leaking an awful lot of goals.

Monaghan conceded a dozen goals in the league, which contributed handsomely to their relegation, so everything points to lots of scoring in a game where it is tricky to call a winner.

Monaghan get a tentative vote because of home advantage but getting involved in the goals markets looks a better investment.

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