All-Ireland Hurling Championship: Limerick poised to wrestle back Munster crown

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Best bets

Dublin

3pts 6-4 BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Dublin over 1.5 goals

2pts 6-5 BoyleSports

Dublin over 2.5 goals

1pt 4-1 BoyleSports

Limerick

4pts 5-6 BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Limerick -3

2pts 7-4 Paddy Power

All-Ireland Hurling Championship predictions

Dublin vs Galway

6pm Saturday, RTE

This is only the second time these sides have met in a Leinster decider, so this represents a golden opportunity for them to bridge a long gap in terms of silverware.

Dublin will have high hopes of overturning the Tribesmen in similar fashion to when they last won Leinster in 2013 given they went through the round-robin stages unbeaten. They will have gained a lot of confidence from delivering a fatal blow to Kilkenny's championship chances at Parnell Park a fortnight ago.

That was an impressive display, even more so considering they were without key defenders Liam Rushe and Eoghan O'Donnell, both of whom are in from the start this week.

Their ability to score goals, particularly via the direct route to John Hetherton, has been a key feature of their season. They have hit the net 11 times in five games, including three against Galway when these sides met at Pearse Stadium last month and Dublin won by four points.

Galway have racked up some big scores too, but their poor starts have become a concern.

They were hot favourites against Kildare in round three and Wexford in round five, but they were inexplicably ten points down to Kildare at half-time and were 13 behind against Wexford after 25 minutes.

They rallied to produce power-packed comebacks on both occasions but consistency has been their biggest issue in recent years and there have been plenty of signs that the concern remains.

They have also conceded six goals in their last two outings and Dublin will be able to test any defensive frailties given they will be keen to hit Hetherton on the edge of the square.

Both sides are much improved this year but the slight edge is given to Dublin. Galway are likely to wobble at some stage and their opponents showed against Kilkenny that they're able to close out tight games when they get a lead.

Cork vs Limerick

2pm Sunday, RTE

Another epic showdown is likely to unfold at Pairc Ui Chaoimh as the game's biggest rivals lock horns again and Limerick are favourites to avenge last year's defeat on penalties.

It has been a smooth round-robin series for both teams with Cork winning all four games, while Limerick suffered an opening-round defeat to the Rebels before winning their remaining games in straightforward fashion.

Cork defeated Limerick by two at this venue in a thriller n April but that doesn't tell the whole story as Cian Lynch was sent off with 20 minutes remaining and that really blunted Limerick in the closing stages.

Since then, Cork have lost their full-back Ciaran Joyce to a long-term injury and Darragh Fitzgibbon, arguably their best player, is also sidelined this weekend.

Limerick didn't have Aaron Gillane on that occasion and he's been a serious thorn in Cork's side in recent years, while they were also without full-back Dan Morrissey.

They have a full complement of players for this game and have some fabulous talent and experience on the bench, such as Shane O'Brien and Tom Morrissey.

It's an excellent opportunity for John Kiely's men to recapture the Munster crown and they could do it with a bit to spare.

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