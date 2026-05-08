All-Ireland Football Championship: Cork can conquer the Kingdom

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Best bets

Cork

1pt 100-30 Ladbrokes

Galway -1

3pts Evs general

All-Ireland Football Championship predictions

Kerry vs Cork

1.45pm Sunday, RTE

Kerry will surely have one eye on a revenge clash with Donegal in the opening round of the All-Ireland series and for that reason Cork look a great wager at the odds to cause a shock in the Munster decider.

They have been playing some lovely football all year. Not only did they beat Meath in the Division 2 group stages, but they outplayed them for long periods in the decider too.

They have slick forwards, who are well coached, and it would be no surprise to see them cause Kerry all sorts of problems. The Kingdom look all over the place at the moment and a Munster title would mean the world to Cork.

When it comes to the crunch, they might not quite be good enough but they are overpriced by a considerable margin and worth a small nibble in the 70-minute market.

Roscommon vs Galway

4.15pm Sunday, RTE

Roscommon blew away a naive Mayo side in a strangely one-sided second half to book their place in another Connacht final, this time at home.

That home advantage has been more of a hindrance than a help to the Rossies over the last few decades, though, as their record when hosting the Tribesmen is horrific.

Since the 1990 Connacht final, Roscommon have welcomed Galway to Dr Hyde Park on seven occasions in the championship and they have been on the receiving end of a beating on all seven occasions, some of them by big margins.

It’s been a playground for Galway over the years and, while Sunday’s test looks their trickiest one for a long time, there have been times in recent years when Roscommon looked light years ahead of Galway through the spring and early summer, only to succumb to an ambush when it really matters.

The key thing here is whether another Connacht title actually does matter to Galway. They’ve won so many of late that another provincial trophy will make no odds to them. What it would do, though, is set them up for a surge in the All-Ireland series.

This Galway side has a similar look to the one that reached an All-Ireland final a few years ago - ravaged by injuries in the league only to come good in the championship.

Shane Walsh and Damien Comer are back in the reckoning now and it's hard to stop thinking Galway are just ready to come to the boil. Backing them to defy a one-point handicap at evens looks a great bet.

Read more GAA tips:

All-Ireland Hurling Championship: Don't discount the Deise

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