All-Ireland Hurling Championship: Don't discount the Deise

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Best bets

Dublin to score over 28.5 points

3pts 20-23 Paddy Power

Dublin to score over 1.5 goals

2pts 5-6 Paddy Power

Dublin to score over 2.5 goals

1pt 9-4 Paddy Power

Over 54.5 total points in Dublin v Wexford

3pts 21-10 Paddy Power

Waterford

1pt 3-1 BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Waterford to score over 1.5 goals

2pts 13-8 BoyleSports

All-Ireland Hurling Championship predictions

Wexford vs Dublin

4pm Saturday, RTE

On form, Dublin should have the measure of Wexford but there doesn't tend to be much between these two and the home side will be raring to put in a far better performance than their desperately poor showing against Kilkenny a fortnight ago when they were hammered by 17 points.

Wexford have suffered a lot from injuries and players making themselves unavailable but they've been disappointing nonetheless and if the don't get a result here, their season is in extreme jeopardy.

Dublin are capable of putting up big scores, illustrated by the 3-24 and 2-28 they've already hit against Kildare and Offaly in the championship, while they scored 3-20 against Clare in the division 1B final and hit Down for 6-32, Antrim for 1-31 and Carlow for 34 points during the league.

Given Wexford conceded 5-21 against Kilkenny and both sides engaged in a highly-entertaining shoot-out last year with it finishing 3-26 to 4-19 in favour of Dublin, this should be end-to-end stuff and the away side should plunder a few goals.

Waterford vs Cork

6pm Saturday

Waterford have impressed with their attacking flair and running game in patches this year, putting up 4-21 in the opening round against Clare and performing a miraculous second-half comeback against Tipperary last time.

However, their inconsistency continues to hurt them as they scored a paltry 1-7 in the opening half against Tipperary before plundering 2-17 in the second 35 minutes to grab a draw.

Sean Mackey's introduction at half-time was a big turning point and he's in from the start this weekend, while with the likes of Stephen Bennett, Jamie Barron, Dessie Hutchinson and Sean Walsh, they've enough firepower to trouble Cork.

Cork have had an excellent start to the championship, winning both of their opening games but it's come at a cost as Robert Downey and Ciaran Joyce have suffered injuries in the process. They've the squad depth to cope but losing their full and centre back is bound to hurt, so this is a big opportunity for the home side to take advantage.

Cork remain the rightful favourites but Waterford are a shade too big at the odds. They will need goals if they want a result, and they've the tools in their inside line to get them.

Read more GAA tips:

All-Ireland Football Championship: Cork can conquer the Kingdom

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